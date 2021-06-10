SASC advances Air Force secretary pick, six other nominees

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden’s nominee for Air Force secretary and six other top Pentagon picks advanced out of the Senate Armed Services Committee by a voice vote June 10. The Senate must consider them before they can be confirmed. The nominations are as follows:

· Frank Kendall ― a former Pentagon acquisition official ― for secretary of the U.S. Air Force.

· Heidi Shyu ― a former top Army acquisition official ― for undersecretary of defense for research and engineering.

· Susanna Blume for director of the Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation office, known as CAPE.

· Jill Hruby for director of the National Nuclear Security Administration, or NNSA.

· Frank Rose for principal deputy administrator of the NNSA.

· Deborah Rosenblum for assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense.

· Christopher Maier for assistant secretary of defense for special operations/low intensity conflict.