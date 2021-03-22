This week in Congress: VA’s ongoing coronavirus response

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ response to the congoing coronavirus pandemic will be a key focus of Congress this week, with multiple hearings on the topics before House and Senate lawmakers.
On Thursday afternoon, VA Secretary Denis McDonough will make his first appearance since his confirmation to discuss the department’s first few months under President Joe Biden, with a heavy focus on a return to normal operations post-pandemic.
Two days earlier, the committee will look at the backlog in compensation and pension exams that resulted from pandemic office closures.
Meanwhile, the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee on Wednesday has scheduled a hearing on mental health issues for veterans, to include how VA facilities are providing more remote services amid the pandemic.
The events come as both chambers are negotiating new legislation to allow VA officials to vaccinate all veterans in America, as supplies are made available. Currently, the department is authorized to give vaccines only to veterans eligible for VA medical care.
Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen
Nominations
The committee will consider the nomination of Adm. John Aquilino to be head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — online hearing
Compensation/pension exams
Veterans Affairs officials and outside groups will testify on delays with compensation and pension exams during the pandemic.
Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 106 Dirksen
Nominations
The committee will consider the nomination of Samantha Power to be head of U.S. Agency for International Development.
House Foreign Affairs — 1 p.m. — online hearing
International organizations
Outside experts will testify on current U.S. standing in international alliances and organizations.
House Foreign Affairs — 1 p.m. — online hearing
War powers
Outside experts will testify on potential congressional action to limit presidential war powers.
House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — online hearing
Future defense spending
Outside experts will testify on upcoming plans for military and national security spending.
Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — 106 Dirksen
Georgia
State Department officials will testify on democratic reforms in the country of Georgia and Easter European security.
House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — online hearing
Military training accidents
The vice chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force and the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps will testify on recent efforts to limit military training accidents.
Wednesday, March 24
Senate Foreign Relations — 9:30 a.m. — 106 Dirksen
Pending legislation
The committee will consider 17 pending bills and resolutions, including a measure to improve counter-terrorism partnerships in Africa.
Senate Foreign Relations — 11:30 a.m. — 106 Dirksen
Democracy in Latin America
Luis Almagro, secretary general of the Organization of American States, will testify on democratic challenges in Latin America and the Carribean.
House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — online hearing
VA's medical supply chain
Department officials will testify on challenges with the VA medical supply chain during the ongoing pandemic.
House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — online hearing
PFAS exposure
Outside experts will testify on PFAS cleanup efforts at military bases and the impact on service members.
Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 106 Dirksen
Sexual assault
Victims of military sexual assault and advocacy groups will testify on recent Defense Department efforts to combat the problem.
Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — G-50 Dirksen
Mental health
VA officials will testify on planned improvements to mental health services for veterans.
Thursday, March 25
Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — online hearing
Burma
State Department officials will testify on the U.S. response to the recent coup in Burma.
House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — online hearing
VA oversight
VA officials will testify before the committee on the state of department operations.
Friday, March 26
House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — online hearing
Special operations forces
Outside experts will testify on the culture, climate and challenges of military special operations forces.
House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — online hearing
Natural disasters
Service officials will testify on their response to the recent severe winter storms for military installations and improvements for the future.
