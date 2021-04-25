This week in Congress: Biden’s first address to lawmakers

President Joe Biden will deliver a joint address to Congress on Wednesday night, with the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan among the possible topics to expect in the nationally-televised speech.
Earlier this month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the speech (which is technically not a State of the Union address) will cover “building the economy back better, getting the pandemic under control, and addressing the challenges we face around the world.” The White House has not offered any other specifics.
But the recent announcement that all U.S. troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 is a likely discussion point, given the significance of the military move and the lingering questions among lawmakers about the decision.
The House chamber is typically packed for presidential addresses, but this year’s event will be limited in attendance because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Only about 200 lawmakers and staff are expected to be in the room.
The April 28 event will also mark the 99th day in office for Biden.
Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen
DOD Management Challenges
Defense officials will testify on management challenges and changes related to the fiscal 2022 budget request.
House Transportation — 11 a.m. — 2167 Rayburn
Innovation in U.S. Aerospace
Industry experts will testify on trends in the aerospace industry.
Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — G-50 Dirksen
U.S. Policy in Afghanistan
Zalmay Khalilzad, special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, will testify on the administration’s plans in Afghanistan.
Wednesday, April 28
Senate Homeland Security — 9:30 a.m. — 342 Dirksen Bldg.
Nominations
The committee will consider several pending nominations.
House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — online hearing
Coast Guard
Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard, will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.
Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 106 Dirksen
Nominations
The committee will consider the nominations of Bonnie Jenkins to be under secretary for arms control at the State Department.
House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn
DOD Audit
Douglas Glenn, deputy chief financial officer for the Department of Defense, and other officials will testify on the department’s financial readiness plans.
Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 232-A Russell
Special operations readiness
Defense officials will testify on challenges facing special operations forces and the fiscal 2022 budget request.
Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell
Defense Acquisition Reform
Defense officials will testify on defense acquisition reform plans related to the fiscal 2022 budget request.
Senate Appropriations — 3 p.m. — 138 Dirksen Bldg.
VA Telehealth Program
Department officials will testify on changes to the VA telehealth program.
Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 216 Hart
Pending Legislation
Members will discuss several pending bills.
Senate Armed Services — 4:30 p.m. — 562 Dirksen Bldg.
Nuclear Deterrence Policy
Defense officials will testify on the country’s nuclear deterrence policy.
Thursday, April 29
House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Indo-Pacific maritime security
Outside experts will testify on U.S. policy in the region.
Friday, April 30
House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — online hearing
Technology and Information Warfare
Outside experts will testify on Defense Department cyber systems.
