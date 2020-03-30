Guard soldier becomes first service member to die after testing positive for COVID-19

A New Jersey Army National Guard soldier died on Saturday after contracting coronavirus and being hospitalized on March 21, the Pentagon announced Monday night.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy identified the soldier as Capt. Douglas Linn Hickok, a drilling Guardsman and physician’s assistant originally from Jackson, New Jersey.

This marks the first death of a service member from COVID-19. An Army spouse died Thursday of COVID-19 complications, following the March 21 death of a Washington, D.C.-area contractor.

I’m heartbroken by the loss of @NJNationalGuard Captain Douglas Linn Hickok to coronavirus.



He was a drilling guardsman and physician’s assistant, originally from Jackson.



Our thoughts are with his wife, children, and their family. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 30, 2020

The death was announced in a release from the Pentagon, but officials did not state any biographical information about the deceased soldier, to include age and whether the individual had any prior medical conditions.

"Today is a sad day for the Department of Defense as we have lost our first American service member — active, reserve or Guard — to coronavirus,” said Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

The Pentagon did not say whether the soldier was part of a National Guard unit that had been activated to help governors combat the pandemic in their states.

“This is a stinging loss for our military community, and our condolences go out to his family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community," Esper added. "The news of this loss strengthens our resolve to work ever more closely with our interagency partners to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Army Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Army stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Army Times Daily News Roundup.

As of Monday, there are 26 service members receiving in-patient treatment after contracting coronavirus, according to Defense Department data, more than twice the 12 who were hospitalized on Friday.

There have been more than 1,000 military-affiliated coronavirus cases so far, with cases among troops rising from 309 to 569 over the weekend.

Nearly 15,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen have been activated during the coronavirus pandemic, as of Sunday morning.