Joint Base San Antonio identifies airman, soldier found dead in separate incidents

Joint Base San Antonio in Texas on Tuesday identified two service members who were found dead there in two separate incidents last week.

Spc. Brittany Harris, a 35-year-old Army combat medic-in-training, died at about 7 a.m. on Nov. 25 at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, the base said. Harris joined the Army in August, and was assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence in November.

Airman 1st Class Peter Gonzalez, 21, then died at JBSA-Lackland at 5 a.m. on Nov. 26. Gonzalez joined the Air Force in spring 2019, and was a biomedical equipment technician assigned to the 59th Wing.

The base said foul play is not suspected in either service member’s deaths, though both deaths remain under investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of both Brittany and Peter,” Brig. Gen. Caroline Miller, commander of the 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio, said in the release. “We extend our deepest sympathies to their families and friends during this holiday season.