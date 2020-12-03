Your Army

Joint Base San Antonio identifies airman, soldier found dead in separate incidents

2 hours ago
Joint Base San Antonio in Texas said that two service members — a soldier and an airman — died at base installations in separate incidents last week. (Charles Dharapak/AP)

Joint Base San Antonio in Texas on Tuesday identified two service members who were found dead there in two separate incidents last week.

Spc. Brittany Harris, a 35-year-old Army combat medic-in-training, died at about 7 a.m. on Nov. 25 at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, the base said. Harris joined the Army in August, and was assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence in November.

Airman 1st Class Peter Gonzalez, 21, then died at JBSA-Lackland at 5 a.m. on Nov. 26. Gonzalez joined the Air Force in spring 2019, and was a biomedical equipment technician assigned to the 59th Wing.

The base said foul play is not suspected in either service member’s deaths, though both deaths remain under investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of both Brittany and Peter,” Brig. Gen. Caroline Miller, commander of the 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio, said in the release. “We extend our deepest sympathies to their families and friends during this holiday season.

Stephen Losey covers leadership and personnel issues as the senior reporter for Air Force Times. He comes from an Air Force family, and his investigative reports have won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. He has traveled to the Middle East to cover Air Force operations against the Islamic State.

