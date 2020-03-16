Cancellation updates: Public health emergency at Joint Base Andrews

As the military continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Military Times will keep you informed about the latest closings and cancellations.

Public Health Emergency at Joint Base Andrews

Joint Base Andrews installation commander declared a public health emergency March 16. This allows certain protective measures such as restricting base movement and limiting services, officials said. The order stays in place for 30 days.

Taking this step “allows us a proactive approach to protect the safety and health of our airmen and the surrounding community,” said Col Andrew Purath, commander of the 11th Wing and Joint Base Andrews.

At 11 a.m. March 17, Purath and his command chief will hold a Facebook Live session to address concerns related to the coronavirus. The live stream will be on the Joint Base Andrews Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jointbaseandrews.

The state of Maryland and various counties in the state are in similar states of emergency.

DoD School Closures

The following schools in the Department of Defense Education Activity system have announced they will be closed to students:

U.S.: Fort Knox and Fort Campbell, Ky., West Point, NY; Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune, N.C.; Laurel Bay and Fort Jackson, S.C.; Fort Benning., Ga. (as of March 18); Puerto Rico (as of March 17); and Fort Rucker, Ala., (as of March 18).

Overseas: Schools in Turkey, Germany, Belgium, Spain, The Netherlands, Italy, Bahrain, and South Korea.

Some DoDEA schools, such as those at Quantico Marine Corps Base, are in spring break this week.

For more information, visit the website of your local DoDEA school and www.dodea.edu/Coronavirus.cfm.

The decision about closing DoDEA schools resides ultimately with the installation commander or senior mission commander, said DoDEA spokesman Will Griffin. But DoDEA officials provide information and recommendations based on their assessments, working closely with local commands both stateside and overseas, he said.

The first U.S.-based school to close was Fort Knox, announcing March 13 that schools would be closed to students and aren’t expected to reopen until April 6. A number of states announced over the weekend that their schools would close for at least a couple of weeks.

Events

*Newman’s Own Awards, scheduled for March 19 at the Pentagon, has been canceled. In the 20 years the awards program has been in existed, Newman’s Own has given more than $2 million to more than 174 non-profit organizations that provide innovative quality of life programs in the military and veteran communities. The 2019 award winners will be honored in a ceremony in the fall along with the 2020 honorees.

*Military Child of the Year awards gala, scheduled for April 2, has been canceled. In its 12th year, the Military Child of the Year honors the achievements of seven military children – one from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Guard; with a separate award for innovation. A “virtual event” is being planned for April to honor the children, who were chosen in a competition that included more than 400 military children.

Support and entertainment

USO officials temporarily suspended all its USO Airport Centers in the U.S. March 13 because of concerns about spreading the new coronavirus.

As far as the famed USO tours with celebrities, officials will evaluate entertainment tours and postpone or cancel events as needed, USO officials said, “to align with military and civic requirements to minimize public gatherings.” For example, Ciara had to postpone her concert scheduled for March 19 at Fort Hood due to travel restrictions.

Airport centers will remain closed until further notice and will affect more than 51 airports in 25 states. On a weekly basis, officials will evaluate whether the centers can be reopened.

Military exercises

Africa Lion

U.S. Africa Command announced Monday that the upcoming, multinational exercise African Lion will be canceled to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19 — less than a week after the command announced plans to scale back the exercise.

“Cancellation of this exercise is a preventative measure to ensure U.S. and partner force protection and to alleviate coronavirus concern,” AFRICOM spokesman Air Force Col. Chris Karns told Military Times. “It does not lessen our resolve to our partners nor our commitment to countering common enemies and threats on the continent.”

The exercise, the largest one organized by U.S. Army Africa, was scheduled to start on March 23 and involve roughly 3,800 U.S. troops from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Additionally, more than 5,000 troops from more than a dozen countries — including Morocco, Tunisia, and the United Kingdom — were slated to participate.

Originally, AFRICOM was planning to modify the exercise and eliminate components that required troops to remain in close quarters.

The exercise, which was supposed to occur in Morocco, is designed to foster interoperability among partner nations to counter transnational threats and threats from violent extremist organizations, according to AFRICOM.

Despite the exercise’s cancelation, the command has stressed that it will keep working with partner nations to quash threats on the African continent.

“In Africa, we will continue to work together to counter mutual threats and strengthen collective readiness via a collaborative and collective approach,” Karns said. “Whether it is preventing the potential of an infectious disease or preventing the spread of dangerous violent extremist ideologies and activities, cooperation and working together will reduce both in size, scope, and potential to do harm.”

There are more than 150,000 cases of COVID-19 around the world, and more than 5,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

The virus has infected multiple service members and dependents stationed worldwide, including a soldier in South Korea, a sailor in Italy, and a Marine in Virginia.

Soldiers in Europe for Defender 2020 to return home amid pandemic

U.S. officials are significantly reducing the size and scope of the long-awaited Defender 2020 exercise intended to test the Army’s ability to move a division-sized force from U.S. seaports to European training grounds this spring.

The exercise included 20,000 soldiers who were meant to conduct training across 10 European countries. Several linked exercises — Dynamic Front, Joint Warfighting Assessment, Saber Strike and Swift Response — will no longer be conducted, Army Europe officials said Monday.

Approximately 6,000 soldiers had already deployed from the United States to Europe since January, including a division headquarters and an armored brigade combat team.

“We anticipate the armored brigade combat team already deployed to Europe will conduct gunnery and other combined training events with Allies as part of a modified Allied Spirit exercise," Army officials said in a statement. "Forces already deployed to Europe for other linked exercises will return to the United States.”

The exercise is being curtailed due to the outbreak of the novel form of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, which has made its way through Europe. As of Friday, all movement of personnel and equipment from the United States to Europe were suspended.

Army Europe commander goes remote after possible coronavirus exposure The commander of U.S. Army Europe, along with several staff members, may have been exposed to COVID-19 during a recent conference.

Equipment for the exercise already started to arrive at ports like Bremerhaven, Germany, earlier this winter, as part of the opening salvo of the largest deployment of soldiers from mainland United States to Europe in a quarter century.

Defender 2020 drew parallels to the Cold War-era REFORGER exercise in Europe, which simulated a NATO deployment to West Germany in the event of a conflict with the Soviet Union. This year’s exercise was planned to simulate a fictional near-peer competitor in a post-Article V environment set in the year 2028.

The Army still plans to conduct another division-sized exercise in the Indo-Pacific region in fiscal year 2021.

Marine Corps cancellations

Public graduations at both Marine Corps recruit depots, Officer Candidates School and The Basic School have been canceled in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus, Marine Corps officials confirmed.

The decision to end public graduations was made after Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger ordered the Corps to do all it can to avoid large public gatherings, a Marine official said Friday.

“The guidance of the commandant was to minimize to the greatest extent possible large public gatherings,” Capt. Bryan McDonnell, a spokesman for the Marine Corps recruit depot at Parris Island, South Carolina, told Marine Corps Times Friday. “By their nature, obviously, graduations are a large public gathering."