Soldier dies in non-combat incident while deployed to Qatar

A 44-year-old noncommissioned officer died March 14 while serving at the U.S. embassy in Doha, Qatar, according to a Friday release from the Army, though no details were immediately available about how.

Staff Sgt. Michael Robert SanMarco’s death is under investigation, according to Benjamin Garrett, a spokesman for the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, Georgia. He had been assigned to 3rd Battalion, 81st Armor Regiment, 199th Infantry Brigade, a training unit since late 2018.

Though no official further details were available, the Defense Department generally releases circumstances involving training accidents, vehicle collisions or other accidental injury. “Non-combat incidents” with no further details often include medical events, suicides or the general absence of foul play.

SanMarco was deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve-Qatar, Garrett said.

The human resources NCO enlisted in 2005, according to biographical data. He had deployed twice to Iraq and his awards and decorations included the Iraq Campaign Medal with three campaigns stars, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal and the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal.