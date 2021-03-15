Tell us: How did your extremism stand-down go?

Formations across the Defense Department have until early April to hold one-day stand-downs on the topic of domestic extremism, aimed at reminding service members of the limits of free-speech in the military, with some training on what is and isn’t authorized.

