In the back of every veteran’s closet, you’re likely to find some old uniforms, dusty caps, a stack of medical, training, and discharge records... maybe a few ribbons or medals. But these are just a few of the typical things that separated or retired service members keep with them. Other things, they’re stuck with forever.

So we compiled a list of the more non-traditional things that veterans carry for life.

An incessant need to roll socks Bad knees The misguided idea that ibuprofen and fresh socks will cure any ailment Tinnitis. ZNNNNNNNNNG. The ability to sleep anywhere The plight of not being able to sleep at all Old combat boots. They’re great for mowing the lawn or a trip to Home Depot. Fear of tape tests Issues with authority figures Back pain T-shirts from strange events and places they don’t remember going A woobie that has seen better days. A swearing problem that is FUBAR A love/hate relationship with acronyms Total disdain for PowerPoint Scars from barracks shenanigans gone awry A few ugly divorces A truck they bought after gaining some sense and selling that Camaro they financed at 27% APR Some weird strip club stories Sleep apnea Bad tattoos that seemed like a really good idea at the time Boxy brown t-shirts that somehow have sweat stains in a different, more gross shade of brown A deeply stained, never-before-washed coffee mug that they tell everyone is “seasoned”

