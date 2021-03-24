Pay & Benefits

Tell us: If you’re in the military community, where are you getting your COVID-19 vaccination?

1 hour ago
Andrea Hunt, a teacher's aide at The Sullivans School at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Hospital Corpsman Janasia Spotson. (Ryo Isobe/Navy)

The COVID-19 vaccination is being administered throughout the country and throughout the world, but eligibility varies widely depending on where you are, whether it’s a military treatment facility, or various avenues in the civilian community.

Have you been able to get your vaccination? If so, where — a military or civilian source? What city/state? What’s your age and status — active duty dependent, Guard or Reserve dependent, retiree, etc.? If you are eligible to get the vaccination through your military treatment facility, or through a source in the civilian community, have you been able to make an appointment? Have you been able to get information from your local military installation about how to make an appointment?

Send your thoughts about your experience to kjowers@militarytimes.com.

About

Karen has covered military families, quality of life and consumer issues for Military Times for more than 30 years, and is co-author of a chapter on media coverage of military families in the book "A Battle Plan for Supporting Military Families." She previously worked for newspapers in Guam, Norfolk, Jacksonville, Fla., and Athens, Ga.

