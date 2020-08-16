Best pics of the week: Aug. 16, 2020

1 of 10
U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, and the 173rd Airborne Brigade train sling loads and perform air assaults for Saber Junction 20 on Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Aug. 10, 2020. (Spc. Hunter Garcia/Army)
U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “ShIV” Wilton, A-10 Demonstration Team pilot and commander, lands on the flight line at NASA Wallops Flight Facility, in Wallops, Va., Aug. 13, 2020. Wilton is scheduled to perform at the upcoming Ocean City Air Show at Ocean City, Md., Aug. 15-16. (Senior Airman Kristine Legate/Air Force)
U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment (3/6), 2d Marine Division pass word in a cleared building during Exercise Deep Water on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Aug. 1, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons/Marine Corps)
Recruits participate in firefighting and damage control training inside the USS Chief Fire Fighter Trainer on July 29, 2020, as part of the hands-on learning at Recruit Training Command at Great Lakes, Ill. (MC1 Camilo Fernan/Navy)
A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper conducts Defense of Amphibious Task Force training during Exercise Trident Storm at San Clemente Island, Calif., July 30, 2020. (Cpl. Levi J. Guerra/Marine Corps)
Senior Airman Brian Schreiner, 119th Security Forces Squadron, fires an M240 machine gun at firing-range targets at Camp Ripley Training Center, Minn., Aug. 3, 2020. (Chief Master Sgt. David H. Lipp/Air National Guard)
U.S. Marine Sgt. Roxanne Gorostieta motivates a fellow Marine during a physical training session at Del Mar Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie/Marine Corps)
U.S. Army 1st Lt. Zachary Ota places a box of food into a vehicle Aug. 3, 2020, at the Merced County Food Bank in Merced, Calif. (Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza/Army National Guard)
A landing craft, air cushion transits ashore Aug. 8, 2020, after departing amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in the Pacific Ocean. (MC1 Harry Andrew D. Gordon/Navy)
U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II and Israeli air force F-35I Lightning II aircraft approach a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender to refuel during exercise Enduring Lightning II over southern Israel Aug. 2, 2020. (Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly/Air Force)
