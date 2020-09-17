Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 35: The Wounded Warrior Project

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About this week’s guest

Michael Richardson: As the independence services and mental health vice president for the Wounded Warrior Project, Michael Richardson is responsible for the Independence Program and Long-Term Support Trust, as well as the Combat Stress Recovery Program.

Richardson began his military service in 1981 as a 17-year-old private and retired 32 years later in 2013 as a medical service corps lieutenant colonel. During Richardson’s career, he had numerous combat and operational deployments to Iraq, Kuwait, Kosovo, and Bosnia. Of note, during his last 15-month deployment to Iraq, Richardson served as the Iraq theater medical regulating officer and was responsible for the coordination of all patient movement within and departing from Iraq.

Richardson holds a master’s degree in public administration (health) from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and a bachelor’s in economics from the University of Hawaii. He resides in Jacksonville, Florida, with his wife, Beth, who is an active-duty military police officer.

Dr. Roger Brooks: Roger Brooks is a senior program initiatives and integration specialist of mental halth at Wounded Warrior Project. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of the Incarnate Word and his graduate degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Roger previously served as the chief clinical officer for a mental health facility. He has also served as the co-director for a trauma studies program and director for the laboratories for the psychological research of ethno-cultural aspects of Trauma.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Army Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Army stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Army Times Daily News Roundup.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

WWP’s Warrior Care Network

Join our Facebook group:

Seeking the Military Suicide Solution on Facebook

Shauna's latest book: Warrior: How to Support Those Who Protect Us

Duane's latest book: Military in the Rear View Mirror: Mental Health and Wellness in Post-Military Life

How to leave a podcast review

Leaving a podcast review at iTunes isn't intuitive. But positive ratings are hugely important: they help the podcast get discovered by new people. Please spend 5 minutes of your time to leave a review using one of the methods below.

How to leave a podcast review using Apple’s Podcast app

1. Navigate to Seeking the Military Suicide Solution on Apple Podcasts on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Click "Listen on Apple Podcasts"

3. Scroll down and click or tap "Write a Review." Enter your iTunes password to login.

4. Rate the podcast using 1 to 5 stars.

5. Submit a brief honest review.

Bonus: get a thank-you note

Your feedback is greatly appreciated. When you leave a review, drop us a line at info@veteranmentalhealth.com and you'll get a message with the warmest appreciation, and a bonus gift!

For Android users, Google Podcasts does not allow for ratings or reviews, but you can certainly let us know how you think we’re doing on Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe to the podcast on Google Play.

Subscribe to the podcast on Stitcher.