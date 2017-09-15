Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Education and Transition
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
(Opens in new window)
Subscribe Now
(Opens in new window)
News
Your Army
Air Force Times
(Opens in new window)
Marine Corps Times
(Opens in new window)
Navy Times
(Opens in new window)
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
(Opens in new window)
Flashpoints
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
(Opens in new window)
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Gear Scout
(Opens in new window)
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Deadly Skills
Military Rider
Spouses
Education and Transition
Transition Guide
(Opens in new window)
Pay It Forward
(Opens in new window)
Veterans
Black Military History
(Opens in new window)
Congressional Veterans Caucus
(Opens in new window)
Military Appreciation Month
(Opens in new window)
Military History
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
(Opens in new window)
Military Honor
Honor the Fallen
(Opens in new window)
Hall of Valor
(Opens in new window)
Black Military History
(Opens in new window)
Congressional Veterans Caucus
(Opens in new window)
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
(Opens in new window)
Service Members of the Year
(Opens in new window)
Create an Obituary
(Opens in new window)
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
(Opens in new window)
Task Force Violent
Battle Bracket
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Photo Galleries
Frontline - Photos
Early Bird Brief
Newsletters
Newsletters
(Opens in new window)
Military Native
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Regis
VARIDESK
World of Warships
Digital Edition
(Opens in new window)
Installation Guide
(Opens in new window)
Home HQ
Harvard rescinds invitation to Chelsea Manning following criticism
Manning out at Harvard
5 years ago
Latest Videos
Harvard rescinds invitation to Chelsea Manning following criticism
Trending Now
Scandals in US adviser brigade alarm leaders behind closed doors
Army veteran sentenced to 7 years in prison on Capitol riot charges
In think tank’s Taiwan war game, US beats China at high cost
Army schoolhouses dive into new social media trainings
Year-round health insurance for National Guard proves elusive