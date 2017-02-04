Trump's pick for Army Secretary drops out
Vincent Viola, owner of the NHL's Florida Panthers, faced problems divesting his business holdings.
Army confirms names of two 101st Airborne soldiers killed in domestic dispute
The Army on Friday evening confirmed the names of two 101st Airborne Division soldiers who were kill…
Today in history: The month-long struggle to retake Manila begins, in 1945
Today in history: The month-long struggle to retake Manila begins
First enlisted women report to Army infantry school
There are some unfamiliar faces running around Sand Hill as of Tuesday — female faces.
Want to fill a DoD civilian job? Here’s how you get a waiver to Trump’s freeze
Many jobs will remain frozen, but DoD is creating options.
Trump rattles world leaders as Cabinet tries to soften tone
Donald Trump's spats with U.S. allies as close as Mexico and as unlikely as Australia are leaving hi…
U.S. condemns Russia's 'aggressive actions' in eastern Ukraine
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley condemned Russia's "aggressive actions" in eastern Ukraine on Thursday a…
Former soldiers with service-connected sexual trauma can apply for discharge upgrades
Thanks to a provision in this year's National Defense Authorization Act, soldiers who were forced to…
Video proof of Yemen raid success turns out to be golden oldie
CENTCOM had to take down a video recovered in the raid because it was years old.
Bipartisan group of combat vets in House plead for refugee exception
A group of House lawmakers who are military veterans are pleading with President Trump to grant exce…
U.S. hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
The Trump administration on Friday imposed sanctions on 13 people and a dozen companies in response…
Unemployment rate for young vets up again in January
Last month saw 6.3 percent of Iraq and Afghanistan era veterans unable to find work, according to fe…
Why Washington needs more veterans, and not just in office
Service members eager to take the (Capitol) Hill are in need of support, according to a Marine veter…
David Shulkin, Trump's pick to head the VA, rejects radical change to fix agency
President Trump's pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs is promising to meet veterans' hea…
VA is studying gut bacteria in PTSD, TBI patients following success in mice
Veterans Affairs researchers want to know if an over-the-counter probiotic given to colicky babies c…
What percentage of federal workers are veterans?
Overall, 30.9 percent of all federal employees in fiscal 2015 were veterans, according to the Office…
DeCA boss announces retirement as major commissary changes near
As the commissary benefit begins to undergo fundamental changes, the director of the Defense Commiss…
Troops can now sign up to learn more about the military's new blended retirement system
Just one day after the launch of an online training program about the new Blended Retirement System,…
New commissary calculations show shoppers save less money than previously thought
Commissary customers save 23.7 percent compared with shoppers at civilian grocery stores -- lower th…
Concerns about possible contamination at Laurel Bay housing spread to include adult cancers
Concerns about possible cancer-causing contamination have spread to include some adults who have liv…
Hiring fair for spouses will be held at Fort Bragg
Nearly 45 potential employers and service organizations are expected to attend.
Super Bowl spotlight for Air Force's Ben Garland, Navy's Joe Cardona
Falcons, Patriots boast one academy graduate each entering Super Bowl showdown
Zombies ... on D-Day? Major production company's WWII movie reportedly lands director
'Overlord,' produced by JJ Abrams' Bad Robot, takes place during the Normandy invasion, Variety repo…
Ranger leads the way in Fox's '24' reboot
Jack Bauer's out. Sgt. Eric Carter's in, and his squad's in trouble from the jump in "24: Legacy"
Retired Air Force sergeant to host Super Bowl radio show
Bernard Edwards spent the past 16 years as an Air Force surgical operations manager, leading and tra…
NASA displays Apollo capsule hatch 50 years after fatal fire
A relic from America's first space tragedy is finally going on display this week, 50 years after a f…