These new Guard and Reserve units will deploy with active Army divisions and corps
When the 1st Infantry Division headquarters deployed to Iraq late last year, they brought with them…
White House: Immigration order 'small price' for safety
The White House on Sunday tried to tamp down concerns about President Donald Trump's sweeping immigr…
White House backs strategist at national security meetings
The White House on Sunday said the addition of President Donald Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bann…
Familiar faces in new places: Lawmakers to watch on defense in 2017
A look at some of the leadership changes in Congress that could influence defense and veterans polic…
Military: First-known combat death since Trump in office
This is the first-known combat death of a U.S. service member under President Trump's new administra…
Schofield soldier identified after motorcycle collision
A soldier's body found along the H-1 Freeway after a motorcycle collision has been identified by the…
Army opens site of atomic bomb blast to the public for a day
Two days a year, the site of a once-secret weapon project is open to visitors at the Army’s White Sa…
Day after Putin call, GOP warns Trump on lifting sanctions
A day after Donald Trump's first call as president with Russia's Vladimir Putin, leading congression…
Duterte asks U.S. not to store weapons in Philippine camps
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte asked the United States on Sunday not to store weapons in local…
Trump takes over as commander in chief, promising to restore military strength
The new president referenced changes in overseas defense spending and foreign alliances in his inaug…
Who is in charge at the Pentagon after inauguration?
Transition officials announced a host of temporary appointees to keep defense operations running whi…
VA Chief of Staff Snyder to serve as interim department secretary
The Army veteran will oversee department operations until the confirmation of Dr. David Shulkin to l…
WWII museum acquires German document demanding U.S. surrender at Bastogne
A suburban Boston museum with a huge trove of World War II-era items has acquired two key documents,…
Montana veterans push state legislators to approve building funds
Military veterans, college students and history supporters made passionate pleas Friday to Montana l…
WWII 'Memphis Belle' B-17 to be displayed at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
Officials say a famous World War II aircraft will be on public display next year at the National Mus…
WWII Navy vet, a former postman, 'inspired' by letters from across country
One afternoon in mid-December, Meghan Henriques-Parker visited with her grandfather at his Bethel nu…
Defense Department revamps policy for civilian layoffs, but says no cuts are imminent
Job performance — not seniority or prior military service — is now the primary factor when determini…
Bill would simplify state residency rules for military spouses
Current rules leave some military families in a confusing mess of different state tax and voting reg…
Study: Academic performance varies widely among districts serving military students
The academic performance of students in states with large populations of military-connected students…
Advocacy group asks Mattis to back military families, fill key DoD jobs fast
Military families will look to Defense Secretary James Mattis to ease some of the hardship caused by…
Cancer scare at Marine Corps housing prompts Navy to issue worldwide 'guidance'
Concerns about possible cancer-causing contamination at the Laurel Bay family housing near Marine Co…
Service members overseas with recalled Volkswagens finding costly upfront process
Some military members and government personnel who own or lease recalled Volkswagens and Audis are f…
NASA displays Apollo capsule hatch 50 years after fatal fire
A relic from America's first space tragedy is finally going on display this week, 50 years after a f…
'Hacksaw Ridge' nets 6 Oscar nominations, including best picture
Director Mel Gibson and star Andrew Garfield are among nominees for their telling of the story of a…
Former Minnesota Guardsman Tim Johnson returns to UFC cage March 18
The heavyweight famous for his overseas slugfests, and his mustache, will be in action in London
Army to drop out of All-American Bowl sponsorship
This will be the last year the Army puts on the All-American Bowl, an annual match-up between 90 of…
'Six' captures SEAL team in the field, at home ... and on the hunt
The special operations drama premieres Wednesday on the History Channel.