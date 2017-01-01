New in 2017: Huge changes ahead for military retirement
A big decision looms for many service members: preserve a place in the military pension system or op…
New in 2017: Huge changes ahead for military retirement
A big decision looms for many service members: preserve a place in the military pension system or op…
Top contender for Trump's VA secretary withdraws
Businessman Luis Quinonez, who would have been Trump's first Hispanic Cabinet pick, cited health con…
Texas judge takes specialized court for veterans on the road
In the Army, Richard Ress survived duty in some of the most dangerous parts of Afghanistan, but on a…
Nate Boyer: From Kaepernick to Kilimanjaro
The former Green Beret on service, sacrifice … and his upcoming climb
Building 'Blueprints': Veteran-heavy cast helps bring WWII-era, DoD-crafted musicals to life
The USS Intrepid Museum will host the show, crafted from 1940s musicals performed by and for deploye…
Turning Iraq history to rubble, leaving the mess to looters
The giant winged bulls that once stood sentry at the nearly 3,000-year-old palace at Nimrud have bee…
Best for Vets: Colleges 2016 — our top 175 schools
We used a rigorous survey of more than 120 questions to evaluate colleges' and universities' appeal…
New in 2017: Huge changes ahead for military retirement
A big decision looms for many service members: preserve a place in the military pension system or op…
Remaining victim of Texas Army helicopter crash recovered
Army officials say searchers have recovered the body of the second soldier killed when a Texas Army…
Honored guests: MoH recipients reflect on heroism, brotherhood at Military Bowl reception
Newest honorees join military legends for Annapolis event
New in 2017: Gen. James Mattis goes back to Capitol Hill
Defense secretary nominee Jame Mattis is well-liked by a majority of Congress, but that doesn’t mean…
Russia envoy urges settlement of Syria conflict
Russia's U.N. ambassador is urging the international community to ensure that a political settlement…
Top contender for Trump's VA secretary withdraws
Businessman Luis Quinonez, who would have been Trump's first Hispanic Cabinet pick, cited health con…
New in 2017: Gen. James Mattis goes back to Capitol Hill
Defense secretary nominee Jame Mattis is well-liked by a majority of Congress, but that doesn’t mean…
Assad gains Aleppo, but others likely to shape Syria's fate
Under different circumstances, Syrian President Bashar Assad's capture of Aleppo would project an au…
Top contender for Trump's VA secretary withdraws
Businessman Luis Quinonez, who would have been Trump's first Hispanic Cabinet pick, cited health con…
New in 2017: Gen. James Mattis goes back to Capitol Hill
Defense secretary nominee Jame Mattis is well-liked by a majority of Congress, but that doesn’t mean…
New in 2017: Donald Trump vs. Sequestration
The president-elect has promised to do away with restrictive federal spending caps. Now he has to fi…
Nate Boyer: From Kaepernick to Kilimanjaro
The former Green Beret on service, sacrifice … and his upcoming climb
New in 2017: Huge changes ahead for military retirement
A big decision looms for many service members: preserve a place in the military pension system or op…
Texas judge takes specialized court for veterans on the road
In the Army, Richard Ress survived duty in some of the most dangerous parts of Afghanistan, but on a…
Montana students share veterans' stories in new calendar
Faith Blackaby, 13, and Jillian Wynne, 12, of Kalispell spent last summer brainstorming on a project…
Today in history: How the Constitution sank the Java
Today in history: How the Constitution sank the Java
DoD issues new guidance for veterans seeking discharge upgrades, military record corrections
The Defense Department announced Friday a renewed effort to ensure veterans know how to request a re…
Defense official: Service's MWR funding issues remain unresolved
A defense official says the way forward may come in the form of a proposal, still in the works, that…
Survey: High operational tempo still affecting military families
The stresses of frequent deployments, despite the drawdowns, continue.
Pilot program will put military medical clinics in commissaries
Need medical attention? You might be able to do some grocery shopping while you're there, if the Nav…
New in 2017: Military commissaries will shake up grocery prices
Officials want to offset the $1.4 billion it costs to operate these stores each year.
Troops, veterans and military families can track down a college scholarship with this new search tool
'Tis the season for seeking out scholarships, and the Fisher House Foundation has just launched a fr…
Defense bill promises better access to urgent care, primary care for military families
Out-of-pocket health care costs would increase under the legislation, but not for those already in s…
Nate Boyer: From Kaepernick to Kilimanjaro
The former Green Beret on service, sacrifice … and his upcoming climb
Building 'Blueprints': Veteran-heavy cast helps bring WWII-era, DoD-crafted musicals to life
The USS Intrepid Museum will host the show, crafted from 1940s musicals performed by and for deploye…
Marine veterans to clash on New Year's Eve MMA card at Madison Square Garden
The World Series of Fighting event will feature combat veterans in a preliminary bout
Army wraps up rare winning season
In just three years at the helm, Army coach Jeff Monken likely has exceeded his own expectations.
Army rushes past North Texas in OT at Heart of Dallas Bowl
For Army coach Jeff Monken, there was never really a second thought about what to do on fourth down…