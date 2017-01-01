 navigation-background arrow-down-circle Reply Icon Show More Heart Delete Icon wiki-circle wiki-square wiki arrow-up-circle add-circle add-square add arrow-down arrow-left arrow-right arrow-up calendar-circle chat-bubble-2 chat-bubble check-circle check close contact-us credit-card drag menu email embed facebook-circle snapchat-circle facebook-square facebook faq-circle faq film gear google-circle google-square googleplus history home instagram-circle instagram-square instagram linkedin-circle linkedin-square linkedin load monitor Video Player Play Icon person pinterest-circle pinterest-square pinterest play readlist remove-circle remove-square remove search share share2 sign-out star trailer trash twitter-circle twitter-square twitter youtube-circle youtube-square youtube
BREAKING NEWS
It's official: Donald Trump has chosen Gen. James Mattis for defense secretary. Read the full story ››

New in 2017: Huge changes ahead for military retirement

by Andrew Tilghman

A big decision looms for many service members: preserve a place in the military pension system or op…

Top contender for Trump's VA secretary withdraws

by Leo Shane III

Businessman Luis Quinonez, who would have been Trump's first Hispanic Cabinet pick, cited health con…

Texas judge takes specialized court for veterans on the road

by Claudia Lauer, The Associated Press

In the Army, Richard Ress survived duty in some of the most dangerous parts of Afghanistan, but on a…

Nate Boyer: From Kaepernick to Kilimanjaro

by Nate Boyer

The former Green Beret on service, sacrifice … and his upcoming climb

Building 'Blueprints': Veteran-heavy cast helps bring WWII-era, DoD-crafted musicals to life

by Kevin Lilley

The USS Intrepid Museum will host the show, crafted from 1940s musicals performed by and for deploye…

Turning Iraq history to rubble, leaving the mess to looters

by Lori Hinnant, The Associated Press

The giant winged bulls that once stood sentry at the nearly 3,000-year-old palace at Nimrud have bee…

Special report: Troops and their money

Best for Vets: Colleges 2016 — our top 175 schools

by Story & research by George Altman

We used a rigorous survey of more than 120 questions to evaluate colleges' and universities' appeal…

Remaining victim of Texas Army helicopter crash recovered

by The Associated Press

Army officials say searchers have recovered the body of the second soldier killed when a Texas Army…

Honored guests: MoH recipients reflect on heroism, brotherhood at Military Bowl reception

by Kevin Lilley

Newest honorees join military legends for Annapolis event

Russia envoy urges settlement of Syria conflict

by Edith Lederer, The Associated Press

Russia's U.N. ambassador is urging the international community to ensure that a political settlement…

Assad gains Aleppo, but others likely to shape Syria's fate

by Philip Issa, The Associated Press

Under different circumstances, Syrian President Bashar Assad's capture of Aleppo would project an au…

New in 2017: Donald Trump vs. Sequestration

by Leo Shane III,

The president-elect has promised to do away with restrictive federal spending caps. Now he has to fi…

Montana students share veterans' stories in new calendar

by Hillary Matheson, The Daily Inter Lake (Montana)

Faith Blackaby, 13, and Jillian Wynne, 12, of Kalispell spent last summer brainstorming on a project…

Today in history: How the Constitution sank the Java

by Jon Guttman, HistoryNet

Today in history: How the Constitution sank the Java

DoD issues new guidance for veterans seeking discharge upgrades, military record corrections

by Shawn Snow

The Defense Department announced Friday a renewed effort to ensure veterans know how to request a re…

Defense official: Service's MWR funding issues remain unresolved

by Karen Jowers

A defense official says the way forward may come in the form of a proposal, still in the works, that…

Survey: High operational tempo still affecting military families

by Karen Jowers

The stresses of frequent deployments, despite the drawdowns, continue.

Pilot program will put military medical clinics in commissaries

by Karen Jowers

Need medical attention? You might be able to do some grocery shopping while you're there, if the Nav…

New in 2017: Military commissaries will shake up grocery prices

by Karen Jowers

Officials want to offset the $1.4 billion it costs to operate these stores each year.

Troops, veterans and military families can track down a college scholarship with this new search tool

by Karen Jowers

'Tis the season for seeking out scholarships, and the Fisher House Foundation has just launched a fr…

Defense bill promises better access to urgent care, primary care for military families

by Karen Jowers

Out-of-pocket health care costs would increase under the legislation, but not for those already in s…

Marine veterans to clash on New Year's Eve MMA card at Madison Square Garden

by Kevin Lilley

The World Series of Fighting event will feature combat veterans in a preliminary bout

Army wraps up rare winning season

by John Kekis, The Associated Press

In just three years at the helm, Army coach Jeff Monken likely has exceeded his own expectations.

Army rushes past North Texas in OT at Heart of Dallas Bowl

by Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press

For Army coach Jeff Monken, there was never really a second thought about what to do on fourth down…

