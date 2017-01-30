 navigation-background arrow-down-circle Reply Icon Show More Heart Delete Icon wiki-circle wiki-square wiki arrow-up-circle add-circle add-square add arrow-down arrow-left arrow-right arrow-up calendar-circle chat-bubble-2 chat-bubble check-circle check close contact-us credit-card drag menu email embed facebook-circle snapchat-circle facebook-square facebook faq-circle faq film gear google-circle google-square googleplus history home instagram-circle instagram-square instagram linkedin-circle linkedin-square linkedin load monitor Video Player Play Icon person pinterest-circle pinterest-square pinterest play readlist remove-circle remove-square remove search share share2 sign-out star trailer trash twitter-circle twitter-square twitter youtube-circle youtube-square youtube
BREAKING NEWS
Trump picks top vets health official as the next VA secretary. Read the full story ››

These new Guard and Reserve units will deploy with active Army divisions and corps

by Meghann Myers

When the 1st Infantry Division headquarters deployed to Iraq late last year, they brought with them…

White House: Immigration order 'small price' for safety

by Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

The White House on Sunday tried to tamp down concerns about President Donald Trump's sweeping immigr…

White House backs strategist at national security meetings

by The Associated Press

The White House on Sunday said the addition of President Donald Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bann…

Familiar faces in new places: Lawmakers to watch on defense in 2017

by Leo Shane III

A look at some of the leadership changes in Congress that could influence defense and veterans polic…

Military: First-known combat death since Trump in office

by Ahmed al-Haj and Maggie Michael, The Associated Press

This is the first-known combat death of a U.S. service member under President Trump's new administra…

Schofield soldier identified after motorcycle collision

by The Associated Press

A soldier's body found along the H-1 Freeway after a motorcycle collision has been identified by the…

Army opens site of atomic bomb blast to the public for a day

by Kathleen Curthoys

Two days a year, the site of a once-secret weapon project is open to visitors at the Army’s White Sa…

Quick Links

What's Hot

MIL Money

Your Army

Military: First-known combat death since Trump in office

by Ahmed al-Haj and Maggie Michael, The Associated Press

This is the first-known combat death of a U.S. service member under President Trump's new administra…

Washington

White House: Immigration order 'small price' for safety

by Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

The White House on Sunday tried to tamp down concerns about President Donald Trump's sweeping immigr…

Day after Putin call, GOP warns Trump on lifting sanctions

by Lynn Berry, The Associated Press

A day after Donald Trump's first call as president with Russia's Vladimir Putin, leading congression…

Duterte asks U.S. not to store weapons in Philippine camps

by The Associated Press

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte asked the United States on Sunday not to store weapons in local…

Trump takes over as commander in chief, promising to restore military strength

by Leo Shane III

The new president referenced changes in overseas defense spending and foreign alliances in his inaug…

Who is in charge at the Pentagon after inauguration?

by Leo Shane III

Transition officials announced a host of temporary appointees to keep defense operations running whi…

VA Chief of Staff Snyder to serve as interim department secretary

by Leo Shane III

The Army veteran will oversee department operations until the confirmation of Dr. David Shulkin to l…

Best For Vets

WWII museum acquires German document demanding U.S. surrender at Bastogne

by The Associated Press

A suburban Boston museum with a huge trove of World War II-era items has acquired two key documents,…

Montana veterans push state legislators to approve building funds

by Matt Volz, The Associated Press

Military veterans, college students and history supporters made passionate pleas Friday to Montana l…

WWII 'Memphis Belle' B-17 to be displayed at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

by The Associated Press

Officials say a famous World War II aircraft will be on public display next year at the National Mus…

WWII Navy vet, a former postman, 'inspired' by letters from across country

by Julia Perkins, The News-Times via AP

One afternoon in mid-December, Meghan Henriques-Parker visited with her grandfather at his Bethel nu…

Defense Department revamps policy for civilian layoffs, but says no cuts are imminent

by Andrew deGrandpre

Job performance — not seniority or prior military service — is now the primary factor when determini…

Benefits Center

Bill would simplify state residency rules for military spouses

by Leo Shane III

Current rules leave some military families in a confusing mess of different state tax and voting reg…

Study: Academic performance varies widely among districts serving military students

by Karen Jowers

The academic performance of students in states with large populations of military-connected students…

Advocacy group asks Mattis to back military families, fill key DoD jobs fast

by Karen Jowers

Military families will look to Defense Secretary James Mattis to ease some of the hardship caused by…

Cancer scare at Marine Corps housing prompts Navy to issue worldwide 'guidance'

by Karen Jowers

Concerns about possible cancer-causing contamination at the Laurel Bay family housing near Marine Co…

Family

WWII Navy vet, a former postman, 'inspired' by letters from across country

by Julia Perkins, The News-Times via AP

One afternoon in mid-December, Meghan Henriques-Parker visited with her grandfather at his Bethel nu…

Service members overseas with recalled Volkswagens finding costly upfront process

by Karen Jowers

Some military members and government personnel who own or lease recalled Volkswagens and Audis are f…

Study: Academic performance varies widely among districts serving military students

by Karen Jowers

The academic performance of students in states with large populations of military-connected students…

Offduty

NASA displays Apollo capsule hatch 50 years after fatal fire

by Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

A relic from America's first space tragedy is finally going on display this week, 50 years after a f…

'Hacksaw Ridge' nets 6 Oscar nominations, including best picture

by Kevin Lilley

Director Mel Gibson and star Andrew Garfield are among nominees for their telling of the story of a…

Former Minnesota Guardsman Tim Johnson returns to UFC cage March 18

by Kevin Lilley

The heavyweight famous for his overseas slugfests, and his mustache, will be in action in London

Army to drop out of All-American Bowl sponsorship

by Meghann Myers

This will be the last year the Army puts on the All-American Bowl, an annual match-up between 90 of…

'Six' captures SEAL team in the field, at home ... and on the hunt

by Kevin Lilley

The special operations drama premieres Wednesday on the History Channel.

