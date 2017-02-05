 navigation-background arrow-down-circle Reply Icon Show More Heart Delete Icon wiki-circle wiki-square wiki arrow-up-circle add-circle add-square add arrow-down arrow-left arrow-right arrow-up calendar-circle chat-bubble-2 chat-bubble check-circle check close contact-us credit-card drag menu email embed facebook-circle snapchat-circle facebook-square facebook faq-circle faq film gear google-circle google-square googleplus history home instagram-circle instagram-square instagram linkedin-circle linkedin-square linkedin load monitor Video Player Play Icon person pinterest-circle pinterest-square pinterest play readlist remove-circle remove-square remove search share share2 sign-out star trailer trash twitter-circle twitter-square twitter youtube-circle youtube-square youtube
Videos
Photo Galleries
Trump picks top vets health official as the next VA secretary. Read the full story ››

The U.S. military's stats on deadly airstrikes are wrong. Thousands have gone unreported

by Andrew deGrandpre and Shawn Snow

A Military Times investigation raises serious doubts about transparency in reported progress against…

Retired CW5 to Army leaders: Getting bigger is a mistake!

by Donald L. Edgar

Inadequate training systems and shoddy equipment mean more soldiers will create, not solve, problems…

Army investigating death of 82nd Airborne paratrooper Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban Asked about Putin, Trump says U.S. isn't 'so innocent' Unpredictable Trump foreign policy may test U.S. spy alliances The Navy SEALs and other secretive units are quietly battling a frightening rise in parachute deaths

Tell us why you love Los Angeles, our next Military City

by Kevin Lilley

Attention, Military Times readers: What should your fellow service members know about Los Angeles?

Fort Carson field division vies for Army's top field kitchen

by Tom Roeder, The (Colorado Springs, Colo.) Gazette via AP

Soldiers sweating over hot stoves on a Fort Carson training range last week say the Super Bowl has n…

Trump's pick for Army secretary drops out

by Leo Shane III

Vincent Viola, owner of the NHL's Florida Panthers, faced problems divesting his business holdings.

From fast friends to the ‘Daddy Board,’ how one Army wife tackles her husband's deployment

by Maria Cordova

This Navy brat and Army spouse is no stranger to deployment ... but it's her first with two young da…

Army investigating death of 82nd Airborne paratrooper

by Staff report

A paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division died Thursday. His death is under investigation…

Turkish police detain over 440 people in anti-ISIS operation

by The Associated Press

Turkey's anti-terrorism police have detained over 440 people for alleged links to the Islamic State…

Trump Cabinet pick paid by controversial Iranian exile group

by Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

An official in U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet and at least one of his advisers gave paid spee…

Unpredictable Trump foreign policy may test U.S. spy alliances

by Deb Riechmann and Eileen Sullivan, The Associated Press

Donald Trump's unpredictable foreign policy could hamper long-standing U.S. intelligence-sharing par…

On call with Trump, Italy's leader discusses NATO, migrants

by The Associated Press

Italy's premier emphasized the significance of NATO and outlined a new agreement between Italy and L…

Did you know these African-American pro athletes served in the military?

10
11

Frontline Photos: Feb. 3, 2017
10

Frontline Photos: Feb. 2, 2017
10

Frontline Photos: Feb. 1, 2017
9

Frontline Photos: Jan. 31, 2017

Unemployment rate for young vets up again in January

by Leo Shane III

Last month saw 6.3 percent of Iraq and Afghanistan era veterans unable to find work, according to fe…

Why Washington needs more veterans, and not just in office

by Frank Broomell

Service members eager to take the (Capitol) Hill are in need of support, according to a Marine veter…

David Shulkin, Trump's pick to head the VA, rejects radical change to fix agency

by Hope Yen, The Associated Press

President Trump's pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs is promising to meet veterans' hea…

VA is studying gut bacteria in PTSD, TBI patients following success in mice

by Amanda Miller

Veterans Affairs researchers want to know if an over-the-counter probiotic given to colicky babies c…

What percentage of federal workers are veterans?

by Ken Chamberlain

Overall, 30.9 percent of all federal employees in fiscal 2015 were veterans, according to the Office…

DeCA boss announces retirement as major commissary changes near

by Karen Jowers

As the commissary benefit begins to undergo fundamental changes, the director of the Defense Commiss…

Troops can now sign up to learn more about the military's new blended retirement system

by Karen Jowers

Just one day after the launch of an online training program about the new Blended Retirement System,…

New commissary calculations show shoppers save less money than previously thought

by Karen Jowers

Commissary customers save 23.7 percent compared with shoppers at civilian grocery stores -- lower th…

Concerns about possible contamination at Laurel Bay housing spread to include adult cancers

by Karen Jowers

Concerns about possible cancer-causing contamination have spread to include some adults who have liv…

Military Times 2017 sporting rifle guide

by Ken Perrotte

Straight from the industry's signature showcase, find out what's new for the new year

Super Bowl spotlight for Air Force's Ben Garland, Navy's Joe Cardona

by Kevin Lilley

Falcons, Patriots boast one academy graduate each entering Super Bowl showdown

Zombies ... on D-Day? Major production company's WWII movie reportedly lands director

by Kevin Lilley

'Overlord,' produced by JJ Abrams' Bad Robot, takes place during the Normandy invasion, Variety repo…

Ranger leads the way in Fox's '24' reboot

by Kevin Lilley

Jack Bauer's out. Sgt. Eric Carter's in, and his squad's in trouble from the jump in "24: Legacy"

