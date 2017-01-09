 navigation-background arrow-down-circle Reply Icon Show More Heart Delete Icon wiki-circle wiki-square wiki arrow-up-circle add-circle add-square add arrow-down arrow-left arrow-right arrow-up calendar-circle chat-bubble-2 chat-bubble check-circle check close contact-us credit-card drag menu email embed facebook-circle snapchat-circle facebook-square facebook faq-circle faq film gear google-circle google-square googleplus history home instagram-circle instagram-square instagram linkedin-circle linkedin-square linkedin load monitor Video Player Play Icon person pinterest-circle pinterest-square pinterest play readlist remove-circle remove-square remove search share share2 sign-out star trailer trash twitter-circle twitter-square twitter youtube-circle youtube-square youtube
It's official: Donald Trump has chosen Gen. James Mattis for defense secretary. Read the full story ››

Army announces brigade, battalion command sergeant major selections

by Staff report

The Army on Monday released the names of Regular Army and Active Guard and Reserve senior noncomissi…

U.S. Navy destroyer fires warning shots at Iranian boats

by Robert Burns, The Associated Press

A U.S. Navy destroyer fired multiple warning shots at Iranian patrol boats as they sped toward the d…

General Mattis is the focus of two Senate hearings this week. Here's what to expect

by Leo Shane III

Congress must grant Donald Trump's defense secretary nominee a waiver before he can be confirmed.

DoD identifies soldier killed in non-combat incident in Jordan

by Staff report

The Defense Department on Sunday released the name of the soldier who died this weekend in a non-com…

Moving beyond talk therapy for PTSD — a challenge for the next VA secretary

by Bret A. Moore

We need to pay more than lip service to nontraditional PTSD treatments. We need to fund studies look…

2-star’s suicide prompts Army review of the health of its general officer corps

by Michelle Tan

The Army has launched a sweeping review of the health of its general officer corps after the suicide…

The Obama era is over. Here's how the military rates his legacy

by Leo Shane III and George R. Altman

A new poll by Military Times and Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families…

Today in history: Surrender in the Philippines Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect makes initial court appearance Battling ISIS, Iraq troops reach bank of Tigris River in Mosul U.S., North Korea trade warnings over potential ICBM test China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's president

Sign up to get the top Army news from our Daily News Roundup:

Tell us: Your favorite Alaska adventure

by Staff report

Military Times is preparing to launch a regular travel feature, and we want your help tackling the f…

Special report: Troops and their money

Best for Vets: Colleges 2017 — new rankings of 175 schools

by George Altman

As in years past, competition to make the list was intense, and most colleges that filled out the su…

Trump accepts Russia's involvement in hacking U.S. election
Frontline Photos: Jan. 6, 2017

10
9

Frontline Photos: Jan. 5, 2017
11

A farewell to President Obama
10

Frontline Photos: Jan. 4, 2017
11

Frontline Photos: Jan. 3, 2017

