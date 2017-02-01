Iran's defense minister said Wednesday that his country recently carried out a missile test, days af…

Freezing and nerve-shattered residents of an eastern Ukraine town battered by an upsurge in fighting…

First the tiny drones buzz overhead to observe Iraqi soldiers. Then, the Islamic State group's flyi…

Trump plans to meet with Theresa May, Pena Nieto

The USS Enterprise: The numbers behind the first nuclear-powered carrier

In his first report to the new Trump administration, a U.S. watchdog that monitors billions of dolla…

Last year, Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-California, made an unanswered plea to then-President Obama to pard…

Senate confirms Rex Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon Mobil, to be President Donald Trump's secretary o…

Top House Democrats called Wednesday for an investigation of President Donald Trump's national secur…

President Donald Trump is making an unannounced trip to honor the returning remains of a U.S. Navy S…

An independent Pentagon review concludes that intelligence about U.S. progress fighting the Islamic…

Although psychology has always been a career option for veterans, universities now recognize the imp…

If poring over a college text is making your eyes droop just thinking about it, download one of thes…

Overall, 30.9 percent of all federal employees in fiscal 2015 were veterans, according to the Office…

President Trump's pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs is promising to meet veterans' hea…

The academic performance of students in states with large populations of military-connected students…

Current rules leave some military families in a confusing mess of different state tax and voting reg…

Veterans Affairs researchers want to know if an over-the-counter probiotic given to colicky babies c…

Some military members and government personnel who own or lease recalled Volkswagens and Audis are f…

One afternoon in mid-December, Meghan Henriques-Parker visited with her grandfather at his Bethel nu…

This will be the last year the Army puts on the All-American Bowl, an annual match-up between 90 of…

The heavyweight famous for his overseas slugfests, and his mustache, will be in action in London

Director Mel Gibson and star Andrew Garfield are among nominees for their telling of the story of a…

A relic from America's first space tragedy is finally going on display this week, 50 years after a f…

Bernard Edwards spent the past 16 years as an Air Force surgical operations manager, leading and tra…