Trump picks top vets health official as the next VA secretary. Read the full story ››

VA by the numbers: Has the department made progress?

by Leo Shane III

A look at some key statistics of veterans programs as the bureaucracy prepares to change leaders.

Head of D.C. National Guard asked to stay through inauguration

by The Associated Press

The departing head of the District of Columbia National Guard says he was asked to stay in his job a…

At inaugural rehearsal, Trump sub sports military haircut

by Jessica Gresko, The Associated Press

The hair was the giveaway.

The military's massive valor awards review will result in fewer than 100 upgrades

by Andrew deGrandpre, Mark D. Faram, Jeff Schogol and Michelle Tan

More than 1,300 medal citations were examined for battlefield heroics since 9/11.

Vietnam veteran's Medal of Honor on hold during presidential transition

by Meghann Myers

When President Obama signed the National Defense Authorization Act two days before Christmas, he sig…

In his own words: Mattis on the challenges facing the military

by Leo Shane III

The retired Marine Corps general spoke before the Senate Armed Services Committee last week ahead of…

Outgoing CIA chief rips into Trump over tweets, Russia Kremlin counts days to Trump's inauguration, blasts Obama Kerry urges Trump administration to attend Syria peace talks Iran: Nuclear deal will not be renegotiated Military: Mosul University fully liberated by Iraqi troops

What's Hot

Tell us: Your favorite Alaska adventure

by Staff report

Military Times is preparing to launch a regular travel feature, and we want your help tackling the f…

Special report: Troops and their money

Get ahead with your savings in 2017

Discipline, combined with smart savings, can help you get back on track.

Beijing: One China policy 'non-negotiable'
Your Army

Washington

Kerry urges Trump administration to attend Syria peace talks

by Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday urged the incoming Trump administration to accept an in…

Outgoing CIA chief rips into Trump over tweets, Russia

by Laurie Kellman, The Associated Press

Outgoing CIA Director John Brennan ripped into Donald Trump on Sunday for "talking and tweeting" abo…

Frontline Photos

Frontline Photos: Jan. 13, 2017

10
10

Frontline Photos: Jan. 12, 2017
8

Frontline Photos: Jan. 11, 2017
10

Frontline Photos: Jan. 10, 2017
10

Frontline Photos: Jan. 9, 2017

Election 2016

Kremlin counts days to Trump's inauguration, blasts Obama

by Vladimir Isachenkov, The Associated Press

Exulted by Donald Trump's victory in the U.S., the Kremlin is counting the days to his inauguration…

Best For Vets

VA Secretary Robert McDonald's advice to vets

by George Altman

Outgoing Veterans Affairs Department Secretary Robert McDonald said he looks forward to being able t…

Best for Vets: Employers survey launched

by George Altman

Do you know of a company that does right by vets? If so, tell us, so that they can participate in th…

Supreme Court lets stand Texas veterans tuition aid program

by The Associated Press

The U.S. Supreme Court has let stand an appeals court ruling that upholds a much-watched Texas progr…

Moving beyond talk therapy for PTSD — a challenge for the next VA secretary

by Bret A. Moore

We need to pay more than lip service to nontraditional PTSD treatments. We need to fund studies look…

Benefits Center

DoD issues new guidance for veterans seeking discharge upgrades, military record corrections

by Shawn Snow

The Defense Department announced Friday a renewed effort to ensure veterans know how to request a re…

Defense official: Service's MWR funding issues remain unresolved

by Karen Jowers

A defense official says the way forward may come in the form of a proposal, still in the works, that…

Survey: High operational tempo still affecting military families

by Karen Jowers

The stresses of frequent deployments, despite the drawdowns, continue.

Family

Defense officials approve expanded veterans online shopping benefit

by Karen Jowers

Defense officials have given the green light to allow all honorably discharged veterans to shop at o…

Marine families raise concerns their children's cancers may be linked to South Carolina base

by Karen Jowers

Two Marine Corps wives are stepping up their quest for answers about whether their children's cancer…

As Obama leaves office, goal on homeless veterans goes unmet

by Jennifer McDermott, The Associated Press

Pledges by President Barack Obama and a national nonprofit organization to end homelessness among ve…

Offduty

New Year's fitness plans already flat? Get tips from 5 bodybuilders in uniform

by Kevin Lilley

Was your resolution to get ripped? Have you already started slacking? Don't despair.

Report: Adam Driver, Sylvester Stallone to star in story of 82nd Airborne quadruple amputee

by Kevin Lilley

After a book and a documentary, the life story of Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills could get the Hollywo…

One-man show portrays troops through the centuries, in their own words

by Kevin Lilley

'The American Soldier' is set for a performance at the Kennedy Center on inauguration weekend.

Nate Boyer: From Kaepernick to Kilimanjaro

by Nate Boyer

The former Green Beret on service, sacrifice … and his upcoming climb

Answers by Rallypoint