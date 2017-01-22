Commentary: Is the new Army handgun a poster child for acquisition malpractice?
Companies want fairness, but they also want predictability. And excessive bureaucracy in the name of…
Report: ISIS lost a quarter of its territory in 2016
Researchers say the Islamic State group lost nearly a quarter of its territory last year, as an arra…
82nd Airborne Division kicks off 100th year with unique podcast
The weekly episodes will highlight the division's history.
Mattis signals closer ties between the Pentagon, State Department, intelligence agencies
The message was distributed to the Defense Department after the popular retired Marine general was s…
Officials at Fort Bragg say soldier's death was accident
Fort Bragg investigators say the death of a soldier who was hit by a vehicle during training last fa…
U.S. Naval War College offers distance education, and courses for spouses
The U.S. Naval War College, located in Newport Rhode Island, offers long distance education courses…
Best for Vets: Colleges 2017 — new rankings of 175 schools
As in years past, competition to make the list was intense, and most colleges that filled out the su…
Army recruiter arrested on child porn charges in New York City
Prosecutors say a U.S. Army recruiter was arrested on child pornography charges after police tied hi…
Trump meets CIA employees, pledges support
President Donald Trump is telling CIA employees whose work he has publicly doubted that no one feels…
George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara, continue to recover from illnesses
Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, continued to improve Saturday as they recov…
Kremlin hopes for rapport with U.S., but recognizes differences will stay
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman voiced hope for a constructive dialogue with President…
Trump takes over as commander in chief, promising to restore military strength
The new president referenced changes in overseas defense spending and foreign alliances in his inaug…
Who is in charge at the Pentagon after inauguration?
Transition officials announced a host of temporary appointees to keep defense operations running whi…
VA Chief of Staff Snyder to serve as interim department secretary
The Army veteran will oversee department operations until the confirmation of Dr. David Shulkin to l…
New psychology specialty trains grad students to work with veterans, families
The specialty track within the University of Denver's psychology doctoral program welcomed its first…
Video: Guiding the Greatest Generation
The Honor Flight Network brings veterans from all over the country to visit their war memorials in D…
Video: Army combat vet teaches MMA for PTSD
Todd Vance, a veteran-turned-social-worker uses his MMA training to help fight PTSD and substance ab…
The military's massive valor awards review will result in fewer than 100 upgrades
More than 1,300 medal citations were examined for battlefield heroics since 9/11.
VA Secretary Robert McDonald's advice to vets
Outgoing Veterans Affairs Department Secretary Robert McDonald said he looks forward to being able t…
Cancer scare at Marine Corps housing prompts Navy to issue worldwide 'guidance'
Concerns about possible cancer-causing contamination at the Laurel Bay family housing near Marine Co…
Moving beyond talk therapy for PTSD — a challenge for the next VA secretary
We need to pay more than lip service to nontraditional PTSD treatments. We need to fund studies look…
DoD issues new guidance for veterans seeking discharge upgrades, military record corrections
The Defense Department announced Friday a renewed effort to ensure veterans know how to request a re…
Defense official: Service's MWR funding issues remain unresolved
A defense official says the way forward may come in the form of a proposal, still in the works, that…
Cancer scare at Marine Corps housing prompts Navy to issue worldwide 'guidance'
Concerns about possible cancer-causing contamination at the Laurel Bay family housing near Marine Co…
Defense officials approve expanded veterans online shopping benefit
Defense officials have given the green light to allow all honorably discharged veterans to shop at o…
Marine families raise concerns their children's cancers may be linked to South Carolina base
Two Marine Corps wives are stepping up their quest for answers about whether their children's cancer…
Former Minnesota Guardsman Tim Johnson returns to UFC cage March 18
The heavyweight famous for his overseas slugfests, and his mustache, will be in action in London
Army to drop out of All-American Bowl sponsorship
This will be the last year the Army puts on the All-American Bowl, an annual match-up between 90 of…
'Six' captures SEAL team in the field, at home ... and on the hunt
The special operations drama premieres Wednesday on the History Channel.
Video: Army combat vet teaches MMA for PTSD
Todd Vance, a veteran-turned-social-worker uses his MMA training to help fight PTSD and substance ab…
Learning vital lessons about safety and self-defense