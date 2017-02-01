Jim Mattis begins to build Donald Trump's bigger, deadlier military
Donald Trump's defense secretary directs his Pentagon to create plans to defeat ISIS, and stand up t…
Jim Mattis begins to build Donald Trump's bigger, deadlier military
Donald Trump's defense secretary directs his Pentagon to create plans to defeat ISIS, and stand up t…
Q-and-A: Colin Powell on Vietnam service, Iraq and Afghanistan, and Black History Month
Colin Powell didn’t sign up with four stars in mind. The New York City native and son of Jamaican im…
ISIS using drones, other innovating tactics with deadly effect
First the tiny drones buzz overhead to observe Iraqi soldiers. Then, the Islamic State group's flyi…
Heavy fighting continues in eastern Ukraine
Freezing and nerve-shattered residents of an eastern Ukraine town battered by an upsurge in fighting…
Iranian general acknowledges missile test
Iran's defense minister said Wednesday that his country recently carried out a missile test, days af…
All month long, Military Times will tell the stories of black men and women in uniform.
Get the 411 on today's top military, defense and national security stories.
Every month we profile a new city that's both a tourist destination and a military hub.
Pentagon review finds no effort to 'rosy-up' Islamic State intelligence
An independent Pentagon review concludes that intelligence about U.S. progress fighting the Islamic…
Congressman asks Trump to pardon imprisoned Army officer
Last year, Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-California, made an unanswered plea to then-President Obama to pard…
Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL
President Donald Trump is making an unannounced trip to honor the returning remains of a U.S. Navy S…
U.S. watchdog offers bleak statistics for Afghan progress
In his first report to the new Trump administration, a U.S. watchdog that monitors billions of dolla…
Pentagon review finds no effort to 'rosy-up' Islamic State intelligence
An independent Pentagon review concludes that intelligence about U.S. progress fighting the Islamic…
Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL
President Donald Trump is making an unannounced trip to honor the returning remains of a U.S. Navy S…
House Dems want probe of intelligence chief's ties to Russia
Top House Democrats called Wednesday for an investigation of President Donald Trump's national secur…
Senate confirms Rex Tillerson for secretary of state
Senate confirms Rex Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon Mobil, to be President Donald Trump's secretary o…
David Shulkin, Trump's pick to head the VA, rejects radical change to fix agency
President Trump's pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs is promising to meet veterans' hea…
VA is studying gut bacteria in PTSD, TBI patients following success in mice
Veterans Affairs researchers want to know if an over-the-counter probiotic given to colicky babies c…
What percentage of federal workers are veterans?
Overall, 30.9 percent of all federal employees in fiscal 2015 were veterans, according to the Office…
27 study aids for student veterans — apps and gadgets for reading, notes, tests and more
If poring over a college text is making your eyes droop just thinking about it, download one of thes…
Veterans: Consider using your GI Bill for a psychology degree
Although psychology has always been a career option for veterans, universities now recognize the imp…
VA is studying gut bacteria in PTSD, TBI patients following success in mice
Veterans Affairs researchers want to know if an over-the-counter probiotic given to colicky babies c…
New commissary calculations show shoppers save less money than previously thought
Commissary customers save 23.7 percent compared with shoppers at civilian grocery stores -- lower th…
Bill would simplify state residency rules for military spouses
Current rules leave some military families in a confusing mess of different state tax and voting reg…
Study: Academic performance varies widely among districts serving military students
The academic performance of students in states with large populations of military-connected students…
New commissary calculations show shoppers save less money than previously thought
Commissary customers save 23.7 percent compared with shoppers at civilian grocery stores -- lower th…
WWII Navy vet, a former postman, 'inspired' by letters from across country
One afternoon in mid-December, Meghan Henriques-Parker visited with her grandfather at his Bethel nu…
Service members overseas with recalled Volkswagens finding costly upfront process
Some military members and government personnel who own or lease recalled Volkswagens and Audis are f…
Retired Air Force sergeant to host Super Bowl radio show
Bernard Edwards spent the past 16 years as an Air Force surgical operations manager, leading and tra…
NASA displays Apollo capsule hatch 50 years after fatal fire
A relic from America's first space tragedy is finally going on display this week, 50 years after a f…
'Hacksaw Ridge' nets 6 Oscar nominations, including best picture
Director Mel Gibson and star Andrew Garfield are among nominees for their telling of the story of a…
Former Minnesota Guardsman Tim Johnson returns to UFC cage March 18
The heavyweight famous for his overseas slugfests, and his mustache, will be in action in London
Army to drop out of All-American Bowl sponsorship
This will be the last year the Army puts on the All-American Bowl, an annual match-up between 90 of…