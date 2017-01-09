Army announces brigade, battalion command sergeant major selections
Army announces brigade, battalion command sergeant major selections
U.S. Navy destroyer fires warning shots at Iranian boats
General Mattis is the focus of two Senate hearings this week. Here's what to expect
DoD identifies soldier killed in non-combat incident in Jordan
Moving beyond talk therapy for PTSD — a challenge for the next VA secretary
2-star’s suicide prompts Army review of the health of its general officer corps
The Obama era is over. Here's how the military rates his legacy
Tell us: Your favorite Alaska adventure
Best for Vets: Colleges 2017 — new rankings of 175 schools
Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect makes initial court appearance
Today in history: Surrender in the Philippines
Battling ISIS, Iraq troops reach bank of Tigris River in Mosul
U.S., North Korea trade warnings over potential ICBM test
China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's president
General Mattis is the focus of two Senate hearings this week. Here's what to expect
Trump's pick for intelligence chief spent years lobbying
Aide says Trump 'accepts' U.S. intel blaming Russia for hack
Moving beyond talk therapy for PTSD — a challenge for the next VA secretary
Veteran unemployment drops again in 2016
As Obama leaves office, goal on homeless veterans goes unmet
Nate Boyer: From Kaepernick to Kilimanjaro
New in 2017: Huge changes ahead for military retirement
Moving beyond talk therapy for PTSD — a challenge for the next VA secretary
DoD issues new guidance for veterans seeking discharge upgrades, military record corrections
Defense official: Service's MWR funding issues remain unresolved
Survey: High operational tempo still affecting military families
As Obama leaves office, goal on homeless veterans goes unmet
Veterans online shopping benefit 'still under consideration'
Personal finance guru Suze Orman lending expertise to troops, families
Tell us: Your favorite Alaska adventure
One-man show portrays troops through the centuries, in their own words
Nate Boyer: From Kaepernick to Kilimanjaro
Building 'Blueprints': Veteran-heavy cast helps bring WWII-era, DoD-crafted musicals to life
Marine veterans to clash on New Year's Eve MMA card at Madison Square Garden
