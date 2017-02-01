 navigation-background arrow-down-circle Reply Icon Show More Heart Delete Icon wiki-circle wiki-square wiki arrow-up-circle add-circle add-square add arrow-down arrow-left arrow-right arrow-up calendar-circle chat-bubble-2 chat-bubble check-circle check close contact-us credit-card drag menu email embed facebook-circle snapchat-circle facebook-square facebook faq-circle faq film gear google-circle google-square googleplus history home instagram-circle instagram-square instagram linkedin-circle linkedin-square linkedin load monitor Video Player Play Icon person pinterest-circle pinterest-square pinterest play readlist remove-circle remove-square remove search share share2 sign-out star trailer trash twitter-circle twitter-square twitter youtube-circle youtube-square youtube
Home
Your Army
Pay & Benefits
Army Careers
Guard & Reserve
Army Technology
Opinion
Outside the Wire
Washington
Best For Vets
Annual Rankings
Education
Jobs for Vets
Explore Careers
Benefits
Pay Center
Benefits Guide
Veterans Benefits
Education Benefits
Retirement
Health Care
Your Money Matters
Military Life
Family
Travel
GearScout
Entertainment
Adventure
Newsletters
Defense News
More
Videos
Photo Galleries
BREAKING NEWS
Trump picks top vets health official as the next VA secretary. Read the full story ››

Jim Mattis begins to build Donald Trump's bigger, deadlier military

by Andrew deGrandpre

Donald Trump's defense secretary directs his Pentagon to create plans to defeat ISIS, and stand up t…

Q-and-A: Colin Powell on Vietnam service, Iraq and Afghanistan, and Black History Month

by Tony Lombardo

Colin Powell didn’t sign up with four stars in mind. The New York City native and son of Jamaican im…

Top Headlines

Congressman asks Trump to pardon imprisoned Army officer Flynn: White House blames Iran for attack on Saudi ship Steve Bannon and the National Security Council: What we can learn from his Navy career Lawmakers appeal to Mattis to fix immigration ban problems Pentagon boss makes 1st trip to Asia; North Korea plans unclear

More Stories

ISIS using drones, other innovating tactics with deadly effect

by Susannah George and Lori Hinnant, The Associated Press

First the tiny drones buzz overhead to observe Iraqi soldiers. Then, the Islamic State group's flyi…

Heavy fighting continues in eastern Ukraine

by Inna Varenytsia and Jim Heintz, The Associated Press

Freezing and nerve-shattered residents of an eastern Ukraine town battered by an upsurge in fighting…

Iranian general acknowledges missile test

by Amir Vahdat, The Associated Press

Iran's defense minister said Wednesday that his country recently carried out a missile test, days af…

Sign up to get the top Army news from our Daily News Roundup:

Quick Links

What's Hot

Honor Those Who Served

All month long, Military Times will tell the stories of black men and women in uniform.

Early Bird Brief

Get the 411 on today's top military, defense and national security stories.

Military Cities: Anchorage

Every month we profile a new city that's both a tourist destination and a military hub.

Select Your Service:

Air Force Times Marine Corps Times Military Times Navy Times

Featured Videos

More Videos
Trump and Putin talk about repairing relationships
Watch More Videos

Your Army

More

Pentagon review finds no effort to 'rosy-up' Islamic State intelligence

by Deb Riechmann and Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

An independent Pentagon review concludes that intelligence about U.S. progress fighting the Islamic…

Congressman asks Trump to pardon imprisoned Army officer

by Meghann Myers

Last year, Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-California, made an unanswered plea to then-President Obama to pard…

Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL

by Julie Pace, The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is making an unannounced trip to honor the returning remains of a U.S. Navy S…

U.S. watchdog offers bleak statistics for Afghan progress

by Kathy Gannon, The Associated Press

In his first report to the new Trump administration, a U.S. watchdog that monitors billions of dolla…

Washington

More

Pentagon review finds no effort to 'rosy-up' Islamic State intelligence

by Deb Riechmann and Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

An independent Pentagon review concludes that intelligence about U.S. progress fighting the Islamic…

Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL

by Julie Pace, The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is making an unannounced trip to honor the returning remains of a U.S. Navy S…

House Dems want probe of intelligence chief's ties to Russia

by Stephen Ohlemacher, The Associated Press

Top House Democrats called Wednesday for an investigation of President Donald Trump's national secur…

Senate confirms Rex Tillerson for secretary of state

by The Associated Press

Senate confirms Rex Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon Mobil, to be President Donald Trump's secretary o…

Frontline Photos

More Photos

Frontline Photos: Jan. 31, 2017

9
10

Frontline Photos: Jan. 26, 2017
9

Frontline Photos: Jan. 25, 2017
7

Marines engage in cold-weather training 80 miles from North Korean border

10

Frontline Photos: Jan. 24, 2017

Best For Vets

More

David Shulkin, Trump's pick to head the VA, rejects radical change to fix agency

by Hope Yen, The Associated Press

President Trump's pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs is promising to meet veterans' hea…

VA is studying gut bacteria in PTSD, TBI patients following success in mice

by Amanda Miller

Veterans Affairs researchers want to know if an over-the-counter probiotic given to colicky babies c…

What percentage of federal workers are veterans?

by Ken Chamberlain

Overall, 30.9 percent of all federal employees in fiscal 2015 were veterans, according to the Office…

27 study aids for student veterans — apps and gadgets for reading, notes, tests and more

by Amanda Miller

If poring over a college text is making your eyes droop just thinking about it, download one of thes…

Veterans: Consider using your GI Bill for a psychology degree

by Bret A. Moore

Although psychology has always been a career option for veterans, universities now recognize the imp…

Benefits Center

More

VA is studying gut bacteria in PTSD, TBI patients following success in mice

by Amanda Miller

Veterans Affairs researchers want to know if an over-the-counter probiotic given to colicky babies c…

New commissary calculations show shoppers save less money than previously thought

by Karen Jowers

Commissary customers save 23.7 percent compared with shoppers at civilian grocery stores -- lower th…

Bill would simplify state residency rules for military spouses

by Leo Shane III

Current rules leave some military families in a confusing mess of different state tax and voting reg…

Study: Academic performance varies widely among districts serving military students

by Karen Jowers

The academic performance of students in states with large populations of military-connected students…

Family

More

New commissary calculations show shoppers save less money than previously thought

by Karen Jowers

Commissary customers save 23.7 percent compared with shoppers at civilian grocery stores -- lower th…

WWII Navy vet, a former postman, 'inspired' by letters from across country

by Julia Perkins, The News-Times via AP

One afternoon in mid-December, Meghan Henriques-Parker visited with her grandfather at his Bethel nu…

Service members overseas with recalled Volkswagens finding costly upfront process

by Karen Jowers

Some military members and government personnel who own or lease recalled Volkswagens and Audis are f…

Offduty

More

Retired Air Force sergeant to host Super Bowl radio show

by Barry Wilner, The Associated Press

Bernard Edwards spent the past 16 years as an Air Force surgical operations manager, leading and tra…

NASA displays Apollo capsule hatch 50 years after fatal fire

by Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

A relic from America's first space tragedy is finally going on display this week, 50 years after a f…

'Hacksaw Ridge' nets 6 Oscar nominations, including best picture

by Kevin Lilley

Director Mel Gibson and star Andrew Garfield are among nominees for their telling of the story of a…

Former Minnesota Guardsman Tim Johnson returns to UFC cage March 18

by Kevin Lilley

The heavyweight famous for his overseas slugfests, and his mustache, will be in action in London

Army to drop out of All-American Bowl sponsorship

by Meghann Myers

This will be the last year the Army puts on the All-American Bowl, an annual match-up between 90 of…

Answers by Rallypoint