Best pics of the week: March 15, 2020

An E-3 Sentry mission to the high Arctic on March 10, 2020, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers. (NORAD)
Airmen from the 354th Security Forces Squadron carry a simulated casualty during a medical evacuation exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Feb. 26, 2020. (Senior Airman Beaux Hebert/Air Force)
Marines from Corporals Course 615-20 with Combat Instructor Battalion go through the NATO standardized obstacle course at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 13, 2020. (Sgt. Ann K. Correa/Marine Corps)
American soldiers ruck march with the flag on March 6, 2020, during the 1st annual Bataan Memorial Death March on Powidz Air Base in Powidz, Poland. (Master Sgt. Ryan Matson/Army Reserve)
Seaman Divine Owoseni stands watch as the port lookout aboard the guided-missile destroyer Carney (DDG 64) on Feb. 27, 2020, in the Gulf of Oman. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Navy)
A B-2A Spirit bomber assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing conducts aerial operations in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 over the North Sea on March 12, 2020. (Master Sgt. Matthew Plew/Air Force)
A U.S. Marine and Royal Thai Marine hold security as another Marine sights in with an FIM-92A Stinger missile launcher on March 2, 2020, during a combined joint High Mobility Rocket System rapid insertion as part of Cobra Gold 2020 at Chandy Range, Kingdom of Thailand. (Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton/Marine Corps)
Pfc. Anthony Jones fires his M4 Carbine during a team live-fire exercise as a part of the Hanuman Guardian Exercise on March 9, 2020, at Camp Friendship, Korat, Thailand. (Spc. Ezra Camarena/Army)
Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class James Murray removes corrosion from a panel on an F/A-18E Super Hornet on March 2, 2020, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the Pacific Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Olympia O. McCoy/Navy(
U.S. Army soldiers with 25th Infantry Division, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Troop, crouch behind a dirt berm after a Bangalore torpedo explosion on March 2, 2020, while preparing for a combined arms live fire exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 2020 at Ban Dan Lan Hoi, Kingdom of Thailand. (Lance Cpl. Kaleb Martin/Marine Corps)
