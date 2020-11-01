Best pics of the week: Nov. 1, 2020

1 of 10
A U.S. Marine with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, assigned to the Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force – Crisis Response - Central Command, sets security around an MV-22 Osprey during aerial embarkation drills in Kuwait, Oct 22, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Andrew Skiver/Marine Corps)
An EA-18G Growler takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Keen Sword 21 on Oct. 28, 2020, in the Philippine Sea. (MC3 Gabriel A. Martinez/Navy)
Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Dennis Boyle observes an F-35B Lightning II land aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) on Oct. 19, 2020, in the Pacific Ocean. (MC2 Jacob D. Bergh/Navy)
A U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey, attached to the 21st Special Operations Squadron operating out of Yokota Air Base, Japan, conducts a search-and-rescue exercise in conjunction with the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Keen Sword 21 on Oct. 28, 2020, in the Philippine Sea. (MC2 Erica Bechard/Navy)
Paratroopers descend over Malemute Drop Zone after jumping from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 22, 2020. (Alejandro Pena/Air Force)
Sailors observe from the foc’s’le as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) makes its approach towards the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) prior to a replenishment-at-sea on Oct. 22, 2020, in the South China Sea. (MC2 Markus Castaneda/Navy)
Staff Sgt. Dillon Livingston, left, and Senior Airman Jade Strofaci, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, participate in a live-fire training scenario, Oct. 27, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. (Staff Sgt. Juan Torres/Air Force)
A U.S. Marine conducts an advanced motorized operators course during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 1-21 at Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir/Marine Corps)
A CH-47 Chinook helicopter, operated by soldiers with Bravo Company, 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, flies over a desert on Oct. 18, 2020, in the 28th ECAB's area of operations in the Middle East. (Spc. Jacob Robinson/Army)
A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) launches ordnance during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-1 at Fort Greely, Alaska, Oct. 22, 2020. (Senior Airman Beaux Hebert/Air Force)
