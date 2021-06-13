Best pics of the week: June 13, 2021

1 of 10
U.S. Army soldiers from the East Africa Response Force (EARF) deployed to participate in a rapid response crisis training exercise in Kenya, June 2, 2021. (Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta/Air Force)
2 of 10
An F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft detaches from a KC-10 Extender aircraft June 6, 2021, after receiving fuel during a mission near Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. (Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez/Air Force)
3 of 10
Marine Corps Cpl. Dalton Boswell walks in formation May 28, 2021, during ground threat reaction drills at Mount Bundy Training Area, NT, Australia. (Master Sgt. Sarah Nadeau/Marine Corps)
4 of 10
Sailors wash the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), June 7, 2021, in the Atlantic Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Taylor Parker/Navy)
5 of 10
Sgt. Alexander Nguyen, assigned to U.S. Army Future Command, low crawls under barbwire June 8, 2021, during the obstacle course event of the Army Futures Command Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. (Spc. Ashlind House/Army)
6 of 10
Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon march for “Pass in Review” during a Tuesday Sunset Parade at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., June 8, 2021. (Sgt. Jason Kolela/Marine Corps)
7 of 10
An M1A2 Abrams tank assigned to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, conducts maneuvers during training at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 7, 2021. (Spc. Micah Longmire/Mississippi National Guard)
8 of 10
Sailors aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18) serving as weapons instructors score targets May 30, 2021, following a qualifying gun shoot for sailors assigned to the ship in the East China Sea. (MC2 Desmond Parks/Navy)
9 of 10
Chief Engineman Alexander Figueroa fits a garrison cover on an Officer Candidate School (OCS) student on June 3, 2021, at Officer Training Command Newport, in Newport, R.I. (Officer Candidate Andrea Perez/Navy)
10 of 10
Airmen from all trades, with the 176th Wing’s Civil Engineer Squadron, raise the second exterior wall in unison as they construct the first home in the Cherokee Veterans Housing Initiative in Tahlequah, Okla., May 18, 2021. The initiative is a collaboration between the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training program and the Cherokee Nation that constructs new single-family homes and supporting infrastructure for eligible Cherokee Nation veterans and their families. (Staff Sgt. Clay Cook/Air National Guard)
Comments