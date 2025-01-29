New Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday stripped former Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley of his security detail and ordered the acting inspector general to investigate whether the former Army leader could face criminal charges or a retroactive demotion for treasonous behavior.

The unusual move is the latest showdown between President Donald Trump and Milley, who served as the top uniformed officer during Trump’s first term in office and has been a vocal critic of the president’s actions and demeanor.

In a statement sent out by Pentagon leaders just before midnight, Defense Department spokesman said that Milley was informed of the actions Tuesday afternoon.

“The secretary has directed the DoD IG to conduct an inquiry into the facts and circumstances surrounding Gen. Milley’s conduct, so that the secretary may determine whether it is appropriate to reopen his military grade review determination.”

In a separate statement, Defense Department Chief of Staff Joe Kasper stated that “undermining the chain of command is corrosive to our national security, and restoring accountability is a priority for the Defense Department under President Trump’s leadership.”

Hegseth was sworn into the top civilian Pentagon post over the weekend. During his confirmation hearing, he did not mention Milley but vowed that “every single senior officer will be reviewed based on meritocracy, standards, lethality and commitment to lawful orders they will be given.”

Milley and Trump have sparred frequently in recent years. The former Army general, who served four years as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has called Trump a threat to democracy and warned against America allowing a “wannabe dictator” to return to power.

Trump has suggested that Milley should be executed for various perceived crimes, including talking to Chinese military officials during the presidential transition in 2020. Milley has said those conversations were routine meetings with foreign leaders.

Milley also publicly apologized for his appearance alongside Trump during a photo op just outside the White House grounds during civil protests in 2020, calling it an improper endorsement of a political event. Trump blasted Milley for that statement and defended his decision to use overwhelming police force to clear out the area ahead of his appearance.

In the book “War” written by Bob Woodward and published last fall, Milley expressed concern that Trump could recall him to active duty to put him on trial for treason if he was re-elected to office. Woodward reported that Trump considered that action for several other former military leaders during his first term in the White House.

“No one has ever been as dangerous to this country as Donald Trump,” Milley told Woodward.

In one of his last acts in office, President Joe Biden issued a pardon for Milley to guard against “revenge” by Trump, along with several other officials.

“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense,” Biden said in a statement with the pardon. “Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country.”

Whether that presidential act will block Trump or Hegseth from acting against Milley remains unclear.

Last week, department officials ordered the removal of Milley’s official portrait from the halls of the Pentagon, a move that congressional Democrats have decried as petty. The portrait was paid for with outside donations, and its display is a long-held tradition within the office building.

