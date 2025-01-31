Pentagon leaders late Thursday revoked the Defense Department’s abortion access policy for troops, following an executive order from President Donald Trump cracking down on the use of taxpayer dollars for any abortion services.

The move was made by officials at the Defense Travel Management Office without public comment on the potential impact of the repeal. Under the old policy, service members could take up to three weeks of administrative leave and receive travel stipends to cross state lines for abortion services if local laws prohibited the procedures.

Former President Joe Biden and his administration had argued the move was needed in the wake of the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a constitutional right to access abortion services. In the wake of that ruling, numerous states outlawed the procedure and put in place criminal penalties for individuals aiding anyone seeking an abortion.

RELATED

Since troops typically have little say in their duty assignments, past administration officials had argued that serving in the military forced individuals into states where their rights were limited.

But conservatives argued the travel stipends amounted to the federal government paying for abortions, which violates federal statutes. They applauded Thursday’s change.

“For the past two years, I have been sounding the alarm about the Pentagon’s illegal and immoral practice of using taxpayer dollars to fund abortions,” said Sen. Tommy Tuberille, R-Ala., who delayed promotions for hundreds of senior military officials for 11 months in 2023 over his objections to the abortion access policy.

“The Biden administration treated taxpayers like their own personal piggy bank that they could use to bankroll their woke agenda. President Trump and Secretary Hegseth affirmed today what I’ve been fighting for since I got to Washington: zero taxpayer dollars should go towards abortions.”

The travel stipends were not widely used by troops. Pentagon officials said from June to December 2023, only 12 service members accessed the program.

But Democratic lawmakers criticized the decision to repeal it, saying it will hurt morale and readiness.

“At a time when we are already facing military recruitment and retention challenges, we should do all we can to assure those who answer the call to serve America that we will do everything in our power to support them and their families,” a group of 19 Senate Democrats said in a joint statement.

“Instead, this extreme action does the opposite and sends a message to servicewomen — who make up more than 17% of our military’s active duty — that they are not as valuable as their male counterparts.”

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.