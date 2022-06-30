Gen. Andrew P. Poppas will take charge of Army Forces Command on July 8 during a ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., according to an announcement Thursday morning.

Poppas will take command of FORSCOM from Gen. Michael X. Garrett.

Army officials at the General Officer Management Office did not immediately respond to a query from Army Times asking where Garrett is slated to go next in his career. Garrett has led FORSCOM since 2019. Prior to that, he was the commanding general of U.S. Army Central.

FORSCOM is the largest Army command. It’s charged with generating trained and ready Army units to U.S. combatant commanders around the globe.

Poppas last served as the director for the Joint Staff. There, he assisted the chairman in his role as advisor to the president and secretary of defense. Prior to assuming that position, Poppas served as director for operations (J3) on the Joint Staff.

Poppas was commissioned through the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., in 1988. In addition to holding roles on the Joint Staff, Poppas previously served as the commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division.

Poppas has also had numerous assignments on Fort Bragg with the 82nd Airborne Division. His operational deployments include tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.