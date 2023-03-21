The soldier slotted to take one of the top enlisted positions at Fort Bliss, Texas, is no longer set to get the job after an investigation concluded he misused government resources, officials said in a release.

Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel Rapp was expected to become the next command sergeant major of 1st Armored Division at the west Texas Army post earlier in March before the allegations arose, officials said.

“The investigation is complete, and the investigation determined the allegations to be founded,” according to the release. “We expect [s]oldiers to adhere to our Army [v]alues and abide by our ethical obligations under federal law, and senior leaders of the 1st Armored Division are no exception.”

Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, the division commander, “received notification of a potential concern related to the improper use of government resources by Sgt. Maj. Samuel Rapp,” according to the release, and then initiated an administrative investigation to determine the facts and circumstances of the incident.

That notification occurred prior to a scheduled change of command ceremony on March 3, according to Maj. Jessica Rovero, a spokesperson for 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss. A retirement ceremony for the division’s outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Williams still took place on that date.

The outgoing 1st Armored Division's Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Williams receives his retirement award from the 1st Armored Division commanding general, Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 3, 2023. (Staff Sgt. Jesse Anderla/Army)

Fort Bliss officials said they will not release the findings of the investigation due to privacy concerns. Additionally, the results were not forwarded to the Army Criminal Investigation Division, they said.

1st Armored Division, also known as “Old Ironsides,” consists of approximately 17,000 soldiers.

Rapp previously served with III Armored Corps at Fort Hood, Texas, as the sergeant major of operations, officials there confirmed to Military Times. He arrived at Fort Bliss from Fort Hood around March 1, Rovero said.

Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Devot is now serving as the acting command sergeant major until a new candidate is selected, Rovero told Military Times.

Jonathan is a staff writer and editor of the Early Bird Brief newsletter for Military Times. Follow him on Twitter @lehrfeld_media