Best pics of the week: June 28, 2020

Best pics: June 28, 2020
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) passes Point Udall as it enters Apra Harbor on June 24, 2020, prior to mooring at Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit. (Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew R. White/Navy)
Basic cadets arrived June 25, 2020, for Intake Day at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Tech. Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton/Air Force)
Marines with Force Reconnaissance Company, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, complete an open circuit dive during a Diver Propulsion Device certification course at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 23, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes/Marine Corps)
Twelve U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons, 12 Koku-Jieitai F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers, a USN C-12 Huron, two USAF MC-130J Commando II aircraft, and a USN P-8 Poseidon participate in an “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 22, 2020. It was Misawa Air Base’s first time hosting a bilateral and joint Elephant Walk. (Airman 1st Class China M. Shock/Air Force)
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 1st Squadron (Airborne), 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, help each other don parachutes in preparation for an airborne jump at Grafenwoehr Army Air Field, Germany, June 10, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart/Army)
The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz carrier strike groups transit the Philippine Sea in formation while conducting dual carrier and airwing operations on June 23, 2020. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin/Navy)
Cpl. Tyler Truong, MV-22B Osprey crew chief, observes the French Navy amphibious assault ship Mistral on June 24, 2020, in the Mediterranean Sea. (Cpl. Gary Jayne III/Marine Corps)
Sailors prepare to launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) on June 18, 2020, during flight operations in the Philippine Sea. (MC3 Erica Bechard/Navy)
Soldiers from Charlie Company, 4-118 Infantry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team conduct squad assault lanes using aviation support for extraction while deployed in the Central Command area of responsibility for Operation Spartan Shield on May 21, 2020. (Maj. David House/National Guard)
Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, currently assigned to 3rd Marine Division under the Unit Deployment Program, utilize an M240B during a mixed weapons range on Combined Arms Training Center Fuji, Japan, June 19, 2020. (Cpl. Savannah Mesimer/Marine Corps)
