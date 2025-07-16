Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division are swapping out cannon artillery for rockets as the division continues to transform its capabilities to meet new challenges.

Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, 25th ID commander, told reports in a call Tuesday that fielding had begun and would take place over the next six weeks. Soldiers will receive 16 High Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems, replacing much of the division’s cannon artillery.

But not all the cannons will go away. They’ve consolidated cannon artillery into a single battalion of two batteries of 105mm and one battery of 155mm artillery, officials said.

Cannon crew members will train and transition to rocket artillery over a three-week training course.

RELATED

The unit will validate their proficiency with the new system at their Joint Pacific Multinational Center training rotation this fall, Evans said.

HIMARS have a range of up to 186 miles with further distances expected in development through the Precision Strike Missile program, which could deliver ranges of 300 miles.

Conventional cannon artillery 155mm ranges max out at roughly 43 miles with specialized rounds.

The division is one of those selected as a “transformation in contact” unit. Over the past year, they’ve added drones, electronic warfare tools, counter drone equipment and infantry squad vehicles to their 2nd Brigade, renamed the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team.

The new equipment has allowed the unit to reach farther and move faster than with legacy gear.

The unit trained earlier this summer with the 7th Infantry Division of the Philippine Armed Forces.

Last year, units were limited to about a three-kilometer distance for drones to scout enemy locations. Improved drones now allow them to see, sense and strike targets as far as 30 kilometers out, Evans told Army Times in June.

“It creates increased survivability,” Evans said of the striking range. “It enhances their ability to protect themselves with greater standoff and strike with loitering munitions or weaponized drones.”

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.