Best pics of the week: Oct. 25, 2020

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a six-ship formation under a KC-10 Extender, Oct. 22, 2020, over Oklahoma. (Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell/Air Force)
Soldiers conduct Situational Training Exercise (STX) Lanes in order to validate their teams for upcoming live-fire events on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 20, 2020. (2nd Lt. Robert King/Army)
Staff Sgt. Ruben Arzate lowers a payload from an MV-22B Osprey to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands on Oct. 21, 2020. (Cpl. Matthew Kirk/Marine Corps)
U.S. Marines prepare to fire an M777A2 155mm Howitzer as a part of the Artillery Relocation Training Program 20.3 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 20, 2020. (Cpl. Savannah Mesimer/Marine Corps)
Two U.S. Air Force and two Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II’s fly in formation during a commemoration flight Oct. 8, 2020, over Sedona, Ariz. The flight celebrated the partnership between the RAAF and U.S. Air Force in their joint efforts in training the world’s most capable fighter pilots at Luke AFB. (Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook/Air Force)
Marines conduct helicopter support team training during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 1-21 at Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir/Marine Corps)
Sailors aboard the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) lower a rigid-hulled inflatable boat in preparation for small boat operations Oct. 7, 2020, in the Pacific Ocean. (Mc2Allen Michael Amani/Navy)
Cpl. Alexandra Veal executes an overhead press with an M2 .50 caliber machine gun during the unit’s Warrior Week competition at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Oct. 15, 2020. (Lance Cpl. David I. Romero/Marine Corps)
Paratroopers from the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” executed airborne operations from C-17 aircraft into the Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 13, 2020. (Maj. Jason Welch/Army)
Marines in a CH-53E Super Stallion prepare for takeoff from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) on Oct. 18, 2020, in the Pacific Ocean. (Sgt. Sarah Stegall/Marine Corps
