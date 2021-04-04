Best pics of the week: April 4, 2021

1 of 10
Lance Cpl. Sebastiane Megariz, left, and Gunnery Sgt. Jeffery Addison Jr., right, regroup after rigging tactical vehicles onto a CH-53E Super Stallion during a direct air support center lift on an expeditionary advanced base, in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-21, at Auxiliary Airfield IV, near Yuma, Ariz., March 29, 2021. (Cpl. KarlHendrix Aliten/Marine Corps)
Army Reserve soldiers with the 811th Hospital Center, 139th Medical Brigade, complete their mobilization training using M4 weapons trainers Feb. 9, 2021, at the Engagement Skills Trainer in the 200 block at Fort McCoy, Wis. (Army)
Marines assigned to the All-Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), board expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) from an 11-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat during visit, board, search and seizure training in the Arabian Gulf, March 19, 2021. (Sgt. Sarah Stegall/Marine Corps)
A 325th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load crew lifts a guided bomb unit, or GBU-32, during the unit’s weapons load competition March 23, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. (Samuel King Jr./Air Force)
Seaman Cedric Volle stands aft lookout watch aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Mediterranean Sea, April 1, 2021. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hilgendorf/Navy)
A soldier assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School low crawls under barbed wire during Psychological Operations Assessment and Selection at Camp Mackall, N.C., March 1, 2021. (K. Kassens/Army)
Marines with Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - West, swim 250 meters as part of the Infantry Physical Assessment during the 10th week of the Infantry Marine Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 29, 2021. (Sgt. Jeremy Laboy/Marine Corps)
A T-45C Goshawk takes off of the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 15, 2021. (Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko/Navy)
Aerospace propulsion technicians assigned to the 48th Maintenance Group prepare a test cell before starting an F-15E Strike Eagle engine at RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom, March 17, 2021. Each engine is tested and monitored to ensure it is safe for flight before being installed into an aircraft. (Senior Airman Madeline Herzog/Air Force)
An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter lands in the snow during high-altitude landing training, hosted by Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC) at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nev., on April 1, 2021. (Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon Renfroe/Navy)
