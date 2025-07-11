A U.S. soldier died Tuesday after receiving treatment for severe electrical burns sustained last week while on duty in Germany, the Army announced Friday.

Spc. Jaylin Perez, 32, from Largo, Florida, was found unresponsive by members of his unit as they conducted a cargo security inspection of U.S. military equipment that was moving by rail near Berlin, Germany, according to U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

First responders transported Perez to the Accident Burn Hospital in Berlin, where he later died. U.S. and German authorities are investigating the incident.

Perez was a member of the 51st Military Police Battalion, a unit of the South Carolina Army National Guard. He was deployed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve with the 200th Military Police Command, the senior law enforcement organization of the U.S. Army Reserve.

“This soldier was supporting U.S. defense and security efforts in Europe,” Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, commanding general of U.S. Army V Corps, said in a Friday release.

Maj. Gen. Susie Kuilan, commanding general of 200th Military Police Command, extended her condolences in the release to Perez’s family and friends, describing him as a “valued member of our Army and Army Reserve family.”

“Spc. Jaylin Perez was a proud and dedicated Soldier who answered our nation’s call and served with distinction while mobilized. His commitment to duty and his selfless service represents the very best of our Army,” Kuilan said. “His loss is felt deeply across the 200th Military Police Command, and we honor the legacy he leaves behind.”

