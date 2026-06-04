The U.S. Army on Wednesday identified a soldier who died in what the service has called a training-related incident.

Sgt. Devin A. Seibel, 26, died on May 31 while training at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, according to a Defense Department release.

Seibel, a native of Robinson, Texas, was assigned to the Air Ambulance Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade out of Fort Carson, Colorado.

He was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve at the time of the incident, according to a release.

A statement Tuesday by U.S. Army Central and Third Army noted that the incident occurred as troops were training alongside British Army partners.

A British soldier, Lance Corporal James Freeman, was also killed in the incident.

Freeman died “following a tragic accident during routine military training activity whilst deployed on Operation SHADER, Iraq,” the British Ministry of Defence posted.

He was 29 years old.

The incident is currently under investigation, a Defense Department release stated.

J.D. Simkins is Editor-in-Chief of Military Times and Defense News, and a Marine Corps veteran of the Iraq War.