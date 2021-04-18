Best pics of the week: April 18, 2021

1 of 10
A KC-135 Stratotanker to refuel an F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April, 13, 2021. (Master Sgt. Natalie Stanley/Air National Guard)
Staff. Sgt. Samantha Delgado crosses a cable bridge during the Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria Best Warrior Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 11, 2021. (Spc. Austin Riel/Army)
Lance Cpl. Mauricio Tinoco, right, and Lance Cpl. Isabel Rodriguez prepare to rig an M777A2 155mm Howitzer onto a CH-53E Super Stallion during a day battle drill at the Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, Calif., April 3, 2021. (Cpl. KarlHendrix Aliten/Marine Corps)
Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jazmin Mateo controls the nozzle of a fire hose during an aircraft fire drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) on April 9, 2021, in the South China Sea. (MC1 Jeremy Graham/Navy).
HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters from the 920th Rescue Wing perform an elephant walk April 10, 2021, during an exercise at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla. An elephant walk is a term used to describe aircraft taxiing and taking off in close formation. (Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan/Air Force)
Cpl. Elbert Brown carries a log during the culminating event of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Instructor Course April 9, 202, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan. (Staff Sgt. Lucas Vega/Marine Corps)
Sailors conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the fast-combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, April 13, 2021. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trent P. Hawkins/Navy)
Army Reserve Spc. Arianna Hammel applies camouflage paint to prepare for a range qualification during day one of the 2021 U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Best Warrior Competition at Fort Jackson, S.C., April 8, 2021. (Sgt. Hubert D. Delany III/Army Reserve)
Two F-15C Strike Eagles fly in formation with a KC-135 Stratotanker during operation Noble Defender over San Francisco, April 6, 2021. Noble Defender simulated air defense of ports in California and North Carolina. (Senior Airman Lawrence Sena/Air Force)
Sailors from the air department check the functionality of the flight deck sprinkler system on board the expeditionary sea base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, March 13, 2021. (MC2 Eric Coffer/Navy)
