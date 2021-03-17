AUSA names Holly Dailey new director of family readiness

Holly Dailey, well-known to the Army family, has been named the new director of family readiness for the Association of the U.S. Army.

Wife of Dan Dailey, who retired as the 15th sergeant major of the Army, Dailey has represented, advocated for and mentored military spouses and families worldwide in her 35 years of employment and volunteer service experience. She has served as a family readiness leader from the unit level to departmental levels, and also has extensive program management experience in the private sector, according to an announcement from AUSA.

AUSA is a nonprofit educational and professional development organization supporting soldiers, civilians, retired soldiers and veterans and their families. Dan Dailey also works for the association as vice president of NCO and Soldier Programs.

Dailey succeeds Patricia Barron, who left in January after nearly nine years at AUSA to become the deputy assistant secretary of defense for military community and family policy.

Dailey also follows in the footsteps of Sylvia Kidd, who created the AUSA family programs directorate and spent nearly 12 years in the position before retiring in 2012. Kidd’s husband, Richard, was the ninth sergeant major of the Army.