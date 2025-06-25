A pair of advocacy groups is launching a new effort to bring veterans into courthouse immigration hearings involving Afghan allies as a sign of support and reassurance for their roles helping American military forces.

The program — spearheaded by AfghanEvac and Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America — comes one month after White House officials ended temporary protected status for thousands of Afghan citizens living in the United States, casting their long-term immigration hopes into doubt.

Advocates have said as many as 9,000 refugees could be deported in coming months because of that change. Others with different legal statuses could face similar immigration challenges.

Veterans groups in recent weeks have rallied around those individuals, saying their service alongside American troops during the two decades of war in Afghanistan earned them better treatment and a clearer path to citizenship in America.

“They served with us. They protected us. So no one who stood with us in war should stand alone in court,” said Shawn VanDiver, president of AfghanEvac. “Our allies are getting snatched up in court while following the rules. This is wrong and un-American.”

The new Battle Buddies program asks veterans to sign up to attend public immigration court hearings, escort Afghan allies into and out of court and “show silent support” for individuals involved.

The effort will put veterans into the center of the country’s tumultuous immigration debate, which has pitted left-leaning groups against both the White House and conservative activists focused on reducing illegal and legal immigration options into America.

“We know this work is heavy, but we are not alone,” Kyleanne Hunter, CEO of IAVA, said in a statement announcing the program. “And neither are our Afghan allies.”

Last week, one such individual — Sayed Naser, who assisted U.S. troops working in Afghanistan during the war — was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in San Diego after attending a previously scheduled hearing on his pending asylum case.

His case has made national headlines and served as an impetus for the new program, organizers said.

VanDiver said the veteran volunteers will not be providing any legal arguments or intervention, but will be given advance instruction on how to take notes of the proceedings and ensure that the Afghans involved are connected to additional resources if needed.

“We must keep the promises we made as a nation and ensure that those who are eligible for immigration to the United States are given a fair chance to realize their American dream,” organizers wrote in their program launch announcement.

Individuals interested in volunteering for the court visits, or Afghan immigrants looking for help with upcoming court apperances, can learn more through the groups’ website.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.