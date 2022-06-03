WASHINGTON — The Army has tapped U.S. Military Academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams to become the next commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

Williams has served as West Point’s superintendent since 2018.

Politico first reported the Army’s plan to nominate Williams, but several sources confirmed to Defense News that the three-star will pin on his fourth star and head to Europe to lead the command.

Williams would be the first Black general officer to serve as commander.

A West Point graduate himself, Williams has experience both in Europe and Africa. Prior to his time leading West Point, Williams was the commander of NATO Allied Land Command in Izmir, Turkey. He also served as the commander of U.S. Army Africa in Vincenza, Italy, which has now merged with U.S. Army Europe.

Williams also served as deputy chief of staff G-3/5/7 of U.S. Army Europe.

He began his career as a field artillery officer, but also has the unique experience of leading Operation United Assistance, which sought to combat the Ebola outbreak in Liberia.

While his nomination has yet to be sent to Capitol Hill, if confirmed, Williams will replace Gen. Christopher Cavoli, who was has been nominated to become NATO’s next supreme allied commander.

Cavoli is the first to earn a fourth star as U.S. Army Europe’s commander when it merged with U.S. Army Africa in 2020.

Williams is a rare Washington, D.C., local, born in Alexandria, Virginia.

