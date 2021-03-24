Pentagon policy nominee Colin Kahl survives Senate committee vote

WASHINGTON ― The Senate Armed Services Committee reportedly 13-13 on President Joe Biden’s nominee for Pentagon policy chief, Colin Kahl, in a partisan, closed-door vote Wednesday that signaled Democratic leaders will have to mount a series of procedural votes for him to be confirmed.

Every Republican on the evenly divided panel voted against Kahl, a strong sign that he’ll have no Democratic votes to lose in the 50-50 Senate. Lawmakers told reporters at the Capitol that West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a holdout swing vote, voted “yes” with fellow Democrats in favor of Kahl, a former national security advisor to then-Vice President Biden.

Because the SASC split evenly, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will have to hold a Senate vote to discharge Kahl’s nomination to the floor. If Republicans obstruct, the nomination could face as many as three further floor votes, potentially with Vice President Kamala Harris as tie-breaker.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., said the nomination was awaiting action from Schumer and that the timing of future votes would depend on Schumer’s plans and available floor time. Reed expressed confidence to reporters at the Capitol that the Democrat-led Senate could narrowly confirm Kahl.

“Well, with an even vote in the committee, that could foretell an even vote on the floor, requiring the vice president to break the tie,” he said.

The undersecretary of defense for policy is the No. 3 civilian job at the Department of Defense, overseeing strategy, nuclear deterrence, missile defense and international cooperation plans and policies. The Senate’s upcoming recess and partisan divisions suggest it will remain one of many high-level vacancies at DoD for some days yet.

Kahl’s faced pointed questions from Republicans over his Mideast policy positions and history of tweets attacking Republican lawmakers, while Democrats and allies have said the nomination has become a partisan proxy fight over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and Biden’s plans to rejoin it.

SASC Republicans released a statement after the vote that quoted all 13 Republicans. They questioned his judgment, demeanor, ability to be nonpartisan and qualifications to be tough on China.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Army Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Army stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Army Times Daily News Roundup.

“We’ve each had a chance to hear from him – whether one on one, at his nomination hearing or both – and we all agree that he has neither the disposition nor judgment to serve in this critical position at this critical time‚” said SASC’s ranking member, Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla. “This is not a position we take lightly, but we urge our colleagues to reject this nomination when it comes to the floor.”

The vote capped several turbulent days for the nomination. Last week, pro-Israel advocates and Kahl’s allies traded messaging over whether Kahl was committed enough to the U.S.-Israel relationship and hawkish enough on Iran. Then on Tuesday, two SASC Democrats ― Sens. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Maizie Hirono ― announced and backed off their blanket opposition to Biden picks after the White House promised to add a senior-level Asian American Pacific Islander liaison.