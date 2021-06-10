Austin, Milley defend Biden defense budget’s weapon cuts to wary lawmakers

WASHINGTON ― Top Pentagon leaders defended President Joe Biden’s flat defense budget request to lawmakers on Thursday along with its “hard choices” to slash legacy weapons programs in favor of developing technologies, as a hedge against China.

Two weeks after the Biden administration sent Congress a 2022 budget request that seeks $715 billion in Defense Department funds, senators from both sides of the aisle pressed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley. The duo faced tense questions over plans to forgo a Navy destroyer, four amphibious warships, MQ-9 Reapers and to retire 42 A-10 aircraft, among other moves.

The Biden administration is aiming to cut weapons that can’t stand up to China and Russia or are too costly to sustain, the officials told the Senate Armed Services Committee. In an exchange over proposed divestments of the RQ-4 Global Hawk block 30 ― which are an increasing part of the counter-terror fight in Afghanistan as American troops withdraw ― Milley acknowledged the military is accepting risk, but said China deterrence takes precedence.

“It has to do with relevance and pivoting to the future,” Milley told North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer, whose state hosts the RQ-4 mission. “This budget biases the future operating environment, the change in the character of war and against the pacing threat of China. That’s not to say that we’re going to stop everything with respect to A-10s, MQ-9s or some of these systems, but we’ve got to make that turn.”

Since the budget’s release, Biden administration have had to navigate the difficult politics of shedding weapons platforms that provide for both national security as well as the communities where they are made, based and maintained.

Panel Chairman Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., stopped short of a full-throated endorsement of the budget as-is, calling it “a starting point for Congress.” He lauded the $112 billion Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation request as “building our strength in these areas will be critical to the modernization of our national security.”

Officials heard from Republican leaders who argue the flat budget is insufficient to deter China and its growing military. SASC Ranking Member Sen. Jim Inhofe, who’s called for a 3-5% increase above inflation, was among Republicans who rapped the Biden budget’s prioritization of domestic needs, which would get a 16% increase, over defense, whose growth would trail the rate of inflation.

“This budget cuts ships, aircraft, munitions, and more. We have nearly $25 billion of unfunded priorities. These aren’t ‘wish lists.’ They are ‘risk lists,’” Inhofe said, adding: “The administration keeps telling us that the Pentagon budget is cut because of ‘fiscal realities,’ but they’re spending trillions of taxpayer dollars on everything else under the sun.”

Along similar lines, Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, challenged Austin to explain to troops the administration’s prioritization of national security, “dead last.”

“What I will tell our troops, what I have told them, and will continue to tell them ― and I truly believe ― is the president’s budget gives us the flexibility to go after the right mix of capabilities to defend the nation and deter aggression,” Austin said, adding that: “Our troops are always first and they will always be first going forward.”

Memo reveals US Navy must pick between future destroyer, fighter or sub for FY23 plan The service may have to pick just one of three major modernization programs on the horizon to fund, and postpone the other two due to budget limitations.

Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, a key seapower advocate, he pressed Austin to reconcile the budget’s trajectory toward a 305-ship Navy and the 355-ship goal the service set in 2016.

“We have the most capable and dominant Navy in the world and it will continue to be so moving forward. When you talk about naval power, certainly size matters, but what also matters is having the right mix of capabilities in the force,” Austin said. “Our goal is to make sure we maintain a ready, sustainable force in the future.”

When Austin conceded that 355 ships, “is a good goal to shoot at,” Wicker fired back that, “This budget doesn’t get us anywhere near back on the path to do that.”

Meanwhile, Reed and a range of lawmakers used the hearing to add new pushback against Biden’s formulation of the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, which Congress established to improve the capabilities, design, and posture of the joint force across the region.

Lawmakers of both parties said its inclusion big-ticket procurement items, like the F-35 program and Navy vessels, did not align with a list of priorities Indo-Pacific Command submitted to Congress.

“The PDI was intended to strengthen the presence and resiliency of our armed forces; improve logistics and maintenance capabilities; support exercises, training, experimentation, and innovation for the joint force; and build the defense and security capabilities and cooperation of allies and partners,” Reed said in his opening statement.

“I am concerned that the Department’s budget request takes a heavily platform-centric approach to PDI, and I look forward to working collaboratively with DoD leadership to more appropriately align resources in the DoD budget with our intent for PDI.”

Lawmakers champion China deterrence fund, but not Biden’s version Fifteen House lawmakers are calling on appropriators to fully fund a $4.7 billion request for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative amid criticism President Joe Biden’s new defense budget submission has missed the mark.

Reed’s remarks overlapped with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who said in a floor speech Tuesday the PDI request would, “cannibalize Pacific Deterrence Initiative funds intended to build infrastructure and enhance interoperability with our partners in the region just to cover shortfalls elsewhere in the budget.”

In the face of the criticism, Austin acknowledged at the hearing that the $5.1 billion PDI request had missed the mark. His staff was working with the committee to “clarify and adjust any perceived misalignments,” he said.

“A great deal of the department’s budget is invested in capabilities and activities that concentrate on deterring China,” he said, “and I’m committed to making sure that we work with the committee to get it right and answer the needs of the [INDOPACOM] commander.”