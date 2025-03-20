Key Republican defense leaders in Congress issued a rare rebuke Wednesday of President Donald Trump’s ongoing military reform efforts, voicing concerns about rumored changes to force posture overseas and department leadership reorganization.

The statement from House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Ala., and Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., followed an NBC News report this week that Trump is considering canceling plans to expand U.S. Forces Japan and vacate the U.S. military post of NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Both would be significant breaks in longtime American military strategy. The White House and Defense Department leaders have not formally announced any changes.

The reports triggered concern from the GOP congressional leaders, who warned they “will not accept significant changes to our warfighting structure that are made without a rigorous interagency process, coordination with combatant commanders and the Joint Staff, and collaboration with Congress.”

They also said moves withdrawing U.S. leadership from NATO and the Pacific region “risk undermining American deterrence around the globe and detracting from our negotiating positions with America’s adversaries.”

Trump has long been a critic of NATO, arguing that European countries should shoulder more of the costs of operating and maintaining the alliance.

RELATED

The post of NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe was first held by Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and is the second-highest military position within NATO, held exclusively by American military officials over the last seven decades.

Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli currently serves in the role, as well as holding the title of lead of U.S. European Command.

Wicker and Rogers noted that they broadly support “President Trump’s efforts to ensure our allies and partners increase their contributions to strengthen our alliance structure” but also emphasized the need to continue American leadership abroad.

Last month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Jim Slife in moves that drew condemnation from Democratic lawmakers.

But Republicans in Congress have generally supported or stayed silent on the military leadership shake-ups, making the statement from Wicker and Rogers more significant.

Both committees are expected to hold posture hearings over the next few months on military budget and strategy plans for Europe, the Pacific and other major military areas of operation.

Reporter Steve Losey contributed to this story.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.