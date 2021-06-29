House Democrats want to spend more on weapons procurement than Biden

WASHINGTON ― Tweaking President Joe Biden’s Pentagon spending request for next year, House appropriators have proposed $1.7 billion more for weapons procurement and $1.6 billion less for development and testing of cutting-edge technologies meant to deter China.

The House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday morning released its 2022 Pentagon-funding bill, which proposes $706 billion in defense spending, or roughly $10 billion above the amount enacted for the current fiscal year. That sets it even with President Joe Biden’s $716 billion request, when added to the $10 billion for military construction appropriators are seeking separately.

The legislation, crafted by Democrats, includes $134.3 billion for procurement, which is $2.2 billion less than the current year’s budget. While the administration sought to slash procurement to beef up research funding, appropriators are proposing $110.4 billion, which is $3.2 billion above the current year’s budget.

Appropriators were expected to tailor Biden’s request, but at first blush, the bill doesn’t appear to include any major pushback against the administration’s strategy of divesting from legacy platforms to reinvest in cutting-edge technologies.

For the Navy, the bill adds a second Arleigh Burke-class destroyer sought widely by lawmakers and it cuts one of two towing, salvage and rescue ships. Otherwise, it matches Biden’s two Virginia-class attack submarines, one Constellation-class frigate, one John Lewis-class fleet oiler and the one ocean surveillance ship.

Pentagon chiefs insist flat defense budget is enough Top defense officials have completed multiple trips to Capitol Hill to defend President Joe Biden’s flat defense budget request, and now the task of tailoring that request falls to Congress.

The Biden administration’s omission of the second destroyer was controversial on Capitol Hill because without it, the Navy cannot meet its obligation under multiyear contracts with both Ingalls Shipbuilding and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works that call for each to build one ship in FY22.

All told, appropriators propose the same number of ships as Biden, eight, but they add $915 billion above the Navy request.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Army Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Army stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Army Times Daily News Roundup.

For aircraft, bill would add 12 F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft where the administration sought none; adds four C/KC/MC-130J aircraft for 134 total; adds six MQ-9 Reapers for 12 total; adds $170 million for the second and third set of five CH-47F Block II Chinooks; adds three UH/HH-60M Blackhawk helicopters for 33 total, and two CH-53K helicopters for 11 total.

It matches Biden’s request for 85 F-35s, 12 F-15EX aircraft, 14 KC-46 tankers, as well as assorted helicopters. The Air Force’s unfunded priorities list conspicuously omitted any added Lockheed F-35s, but it did want another 12 Boeing F-15EXs to help narrow a projected gap as the service divests its aging F-15C/D fleet.

Wading into controversy around nuclear modernization, the bill matches the Navy’s decision to shelve its sea-launched nuclear cruise missile. While the decision’s been cheered by arms control advocates and some lawmakers, it’s come under tough scrutiny from Republicans who argue the move should be subject to the rigor of the administration’s upcoming nuclear posture review.

At the same time, appropriators would provide $2.5 billion for the developing Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, which is the next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile, as well as $581 million for the Long Range Standoff Weapon, or LRSO, a new air-launched cruise missile.

The bill includes the administration’s 2.7% pay raise but takes sharper aim at personnel costs, trimming $488 million from the request for a total of $167 billion.

The bill also gets rid of the much-criticized overseas contingency operations account, like the Biden request.

Pentagon budget will shake up ‘legacy’ systems. Lawmakers are shaking back. Top Pentagon officials are asking Congress to let them use the upcoming budget to shed unneeded weapons in order to invest in forward-looking technologies now. It wasn't an easy conversation.

“The Defense Appropriations bill provides resources requested by the Secretary of Defense to protect our national security, maintain a strong industrial base to support good paying jobs, and counter the rising threats from our adversaries, including China,” House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said in a statement.

“As it protects our nation, it also honors the soldiers and civilians who serve and support our nation’s military by providing for them and their families. This includes strong funding to combat sexual assault in the military, a serious and pervasive problem that for too long has been overlooked by the Pentagon.”

The legislation includes a number of policy provisions likely to spark partisan debate, like ordering the closure the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay by Sept. 30. 2022; requiring contractors to pay a $15 minimum wage and barring support for the Saudi-led coalition’s offensive military operations in the Yemen.

A partisan fight over the top-line has been brewing for months, as key conservatives ― including the defense subpanel’s top Republican, California Rep. Ken Calvert ― have called for a 3-5% increase, above inflation. Progressive Democrats are expected to push for cuts ― a move moderate Democrats are resisting.

The Appropriations Committee’s defense subpanel will take up the fiscal 2022 spending bill in a closed session on Wednesday.