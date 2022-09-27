While the GI Bill will not change dramatically for 2023, there are still updates that veterans should familiarize themselves with to get the most from their benefits. In addition, there are education and tuition assistance options available for those still on active duty.

The GI Bill has been updated numerous times since it was first enacted. The most comprehensive overhaul was the Post-9/11 GI Bill, offers benefits to the most recent generation of both servicemembers and veterans. This version of the bill focuses primarily on providing grants to servicemembers seeking to pursue higher education or job training. It also includes up to 36 months of benefits including tuition and fees, housing, and books and supplies. These benefits can be applied directly to servicemembers, or they can be directly transferred to a qualified veterans’ family member.

In 2017, the bill was further updated when the Forever GI Bill increased the benefits. The most notable change from this update is that the previous 15-year expiration date was removed – this includes veterans who were discharged on or after January 1, 2013. Not only this, but funds became available to veterans in order to cover licensing and certification fees for careers that required these tests.

GI Bill Updates

The following updates will be made to the GI Bill for 2023.

2022–2023 Post-9/11 GI Bill Rates

The VA has announced the Post-9/11 GI Bill rates for the 2022-23 school years, which were effective as of Aug. 1. The Montgomery GI Bill and Dependents’ Education Assistance program rates will change on Oct. 1.

Montgomery and Dependent GI Bill Payments Increase in Fiscal 2023

The fiscal year 2023 monthly GI Bill payment rates will rise an average of 2.8% over last year’s rates.

Eligibility

The current eligibility requirements for the Forever GI Bill are determined by the length of time that was served in active duty.

0 to 90 days – No benefits

90 days to 6 months – 50% of benefits

6 to 18 months – 60% of benefits

18 to 24 months – 70% of benefits

24 to 30 months – 80% of benefits

30 to 36 months – 90% of benefits

36 months or more – 100% of benefits

Additional Education and Tuition Assistance

Education and tuition assistance began in the 1950s as a way to provide benefits to military servicemen who were active duty personnel. Each service has their own criteria for eligibility, obligated service, application process’ and restrictions. Tuition assistance given to service members is similar to the money that you have earned like base pay.

These benefits can be used towards various types of education including university, trade schools, flight schools, or an apprenticeship. These benefits extend past the type of school a service member decides to attend. They also include a yearly benefit that covers tuition and fees for in-state students or a maximum of $26,0421 for students at private or foreign schools. These benefits also include a monthly housing allowance, money for books, and rural benefits.

Beginning in August 2022, a service member may qualify for the Yellow Ribbon Program if they are currently an active-duty service member who also qualifies for the Post-9/11 GI Bill at 100% benefit level, as well as meeting a variety of other requirements. The chosen school must also meet requirements including that it offers the Yellow Ribbon Program, they have certified your enrollment, and they are an institution of higher learning.

If you are a servicemember or veteran interested in using the benefits you have received through your service, you can apply online or at a VA regional office near you. Signing up is an easy process that includes providing information about military background, education history, personal information (Social Security and banking information), as well as which school you plan on enrolling in.

If you have already applied and have been awarded some of your GI Bill Benefits, you can view how much is left on your GI Bill Statement of Benefits.