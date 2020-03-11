More than 15 small rockets slam Iraqi base housing coalition troops

More than 15 small rockets landed inside an Iraqi base known as Camp Taji, which houses coalition troops, officials with Operation Inherent Resolve announced Wednesday.

Col. Myles Caggins III, a spokesman with OIR, said the rockets hit the Iraqi base around 7:35 pm local time in Iraq.

Caggins tweeted Wednesday that an investigation and assessment are ongoing. OIR has not confirmed whether there were any casualties or wounded as a result of the rocket attack.

The Coalition @CJTFOIR confirms more than 15 small rockets impacted Iraq’s Camp Taji base hosting Coalition troops, March 11 at 7:35 p.m. (Iraq Time). Assessment and investigation ongoing, follow @OIRSpox & @SecMedCell for updates. https://t.co/oNgNfCEYG7 — OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) March 11, 2020

A truck with a make-shift rocket launch platform was found south of the area with three Katyusha rockets, according to the Iraq security media cell.

The rocket attack is reminiscent of the deadly Dec. 27, 2019 attack against the Iraqi Kirkuk military installation that resulted in the death of an American contractor.

The U.S. blamed an Iran-backed Shia militia known as Kata-ib Hezbollah, and launched retaliatory airstrikes against the group.

The incident nearly led to a broader conflict with Iran following a decapitation strike in early January that killed Iran Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles targeting two Iraqi bases on January 8 as retaliation for Soleimani’s death.

No U.S. troops were killed in the Iran ballistic missile strike but more than 100 troops have since been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury.

The U.S. has fingered Iran as responsible for dozens of rocket attacks targeting bases housing U.S. and coalition troops and has warned Tehran to halt the attacks.

This is a developing story. Stay with Military Times for updates.