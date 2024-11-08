JERUSALEM — The Israeli army says it will punish a soldier seen in a video circulating on social media firing a belt-fed 40mm grenade launcher indiscriminately in the Gaza Strip to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory.

The soldier, sitting on the ground, turns to the camera and smiles, saying, “This is on the occasion of Donald Trump’s presidency. God bless America! God bless Israel!”

RELATED

He then cheers as he fires at least six rounds. Laughter is heard in the background as the camera turns toward the ruins of buildings off in the distance and other shots are apparently fired.

The Israeli army said the soldier’s actions are “severe” and do not align with its values.

“The soldier will be disciplined by his commanders,” the statement said, giving no further details.