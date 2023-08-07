This is a developing story and will be updated.

Military recruiters sometimes skipped steps to screen out enlistees affiliated with criminal gangs or political extremist groups, increasing the likelihood of disciplinary problems and security risks, according to an audit released Monday by a Pentagon watchdog.

The department’s Office of Inspector General investigated the military’s recruiting process to determine whether the service branches were applying policies ordered by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in 2021 to stamp out extremism in the ranks. The watchdog found that recruiters completed the screening steps inconsistently, sometimes skipping the required interviews, tattoo reviews and background investigations.

“Recruiting high-quality service members is essential to mission readiness,” Inspector General Robert Storch said. “If the military services are not completing required applicant screening steps, recruiters may not identify all applications with extremist or criminal gang associations during the accessions screening process, increasing the potential for security risks and disruptions to good order and discipline within the joint force.”

The inspector general’s office reviewed a sample of recruits from 2021 and 2022 and found that 53 of them, or 41%, weren’t interviewed according to policy about their ties to extremist groups or gangs. Recruiters didn’t administer screening forms in 40% of cases when they should have, and they didn’t complete required tattoo screenings for 9% of applicants. In one case, a recruiter didn’t initiate a background investigation into an applicant who should’ve been subject to one.

The inspector general’s office called on the Pentagon to issue a new memo to recruiters, reiterating the importance of screening for applicants’ ties to extremist groups and gangs. The watchdog also recommended that the service branches conduct their own regular reviews of the screening process.

Nikki Wentling covers disinformation and extremism for Military Times. She's reported on veterans and military communities for eight years and has also covered technology, politics, health care and crime. Her work has earned multiple honors from the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, the Arkansas Associated Press Managing Editors and others.