Controversial Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth appeared unapologetic and combative at his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, blasting the “left-wing media” for attacks on his character and dismissing concerns over his lack of qualifications for running the Pentagon.

Whether that approach will get him the Republican support he needs to get the job will be decided in the next few days.

Hegseth, the FOX News commentator tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to lead American military forces, described himself to Senate Armed Services Committee members as “a change agent” who will be focused on “the health and wellbeing of troops and a strong and secure America” if confirmed to the job.

The 44-year-old National Guard veteran, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, vowed to “rebuild our military” through improvements to personnel policy and increased investment in procurement.

Since Trump announced the pick in a late-night post on social media in November — surprising even members of his own party — Hegseth’s nomination has become a political storm.

Hegseth in recent years has been a fiery supporter of Trump and a critic of what he has labeled “woke” military policies. In several books, he wrote pointedly against a sense that America’s military has become obsessed with cultural issues, such as diversity and inclusion.

“We need to make sure every warrior is fully qualified on their assigned weapon system, every pilot is fully qualified and current on the aircraft they are flying and every general or flag officer is selected for leadership based purely on performance, readiness and merit,” he told senators.

But Hegseth’s own chances of confirmation have been shaky in recent weeks because of questions about his qualifications.

The nominee has been accused of financial mismanagement while working at veterans nonprofits, public drunkenness in past professional settings and committing a sexual assault at a Republican Party event in 2017.

Hegseth has denied all of the accusations, in particular the 2017 case, in which no charges were filed. However, he did pay a settlement out of court to resolve the claims.

Hegseth has also pledged not to drink if confirmed to the top defense position, while insisting he has not had a substance-abuse problem in the past.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., brushed off the allegations as largely stemming from anonymous sources, and he praised Hegseth as a strong candidate to lead the military.

But Democrats on the committee deemed the allegations disqualifying. They also criticized Hegseth’s past comments about women in combat roles, the repeal of “don’t ask, don’t tell” and the importance of military diversity efforts.

“You will have to change how you see women to do this job well, and I don’t know if you are capable of that,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., told the nominee.

Committee Ranking Member Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., took issue with Hegseth’s lack of experience running any organization as large as the Defense Department, as well as his inflammatory past comments criticizing military engagement rules and the Geneva Convention.

“The secretary is expected to be a fair, nonpartisan and responsible leader, as well as a trustworthy advocate for men and women he leads,” Reed said. “Mr. Hegseth, I do not believe that you are qualified to meet the overwhelming demands of this job.”

Even if they all oppose Hegseth’s nomination, Democrats in the Senate don’t have enough votes to block his confirmation if Republicans present unified support.

One member of the GOP with an unclear position on Hegseth is Iraq War veteran Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who focused her questions Tuesday on allowing women to serve in combat roles if they meet qualification standards and ensuring military sexual assault victims receive appropriate support.

In response, Hegseth pledged support for both issues, part of an overall effort to soften his previous positions during the hearing.

Hegseth also listed out his other priorities if confirmed, which was received with interest, given his lack of Washington experience. Aside from cultural issues, he pledged to fix the Pentagon’s exhaustive business practices — a top priority for Wicker, who is calling for a massive defense buildup — and restore a “deterrence” against U.S. adversaries that he said has waned in recent years.

The hearing opened with cheers and a chant of “U-S-A” from members of the audience with hats sporting “For Hegseth” logos. Several people laughed during tense questioning between Hegseth and Democratic senators, mocking the lawmakers.

Other protesters who were angry over Hegseth’s nomination, as well as U.S. support for Israel, interrupted his opening statement several times.

Committee members are expected to vote on Hegseth’s nomination in the coming days. If he is advanced by the committee, Hegseth could be confirmed in the role shortly after Trump’s inauguration, scheduled for Jan. 20.

