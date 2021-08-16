Sections
Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Education and Transition
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
(Opens in new window)
Subscribe Now
(Opens in new window)
News
Your Army
Air Force Times
(Opens in new window)
Marine Corps Times
(Opens in new window)
Navy Times
(Opens in new window)
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
(Opens in new window)
Flashpoints
Pay & Benefits
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Home HQ
(Opens in new window)
Military Sports
Deadly Skills
Military Rider
Spouses
Education and Transition
Pay It Forward
(Opens in new window)
Veterans
Black Military History
(Opens in new window)
Congressional Veterans Caucus
(Opens in new window)
Military Appreciation Month
(Opens in new window)
Military History
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
(Opens in new window)
Military Honor
Honor the Fallen
(Opens in new window)
Hall of Valor
(Opens in new window)
Black Military History
(Opens in new window)
Congressional Veterans Caucus
(Opens in new window)
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
(Opens in new window)
Service Members of the Year
(Opens in new window)
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Military Installations Guide
(Opens in new window)
Task Force Violent
Battle Bracket
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Photo Galleries
Frontline - Photos
Early Bird Brief
Newsletters
(Opens in new window)
Military Native
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Regis
VARIDESK
World of Warships
Home HQ
VA Loan Center
Flashpoints
Satellite photos show chaos in Afghanistan exit
By
Nathan Strout
Aug 16, 08:07 PM
Satellite imagery shows crowds of people gathered on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan as thousands of people try to exit the country. (Maxar Technologies)
Featured Video
Chaos at Kabul airport
Choosing between a 15-year and 30-year mortgage | Money Minute
Which type of mortgage to choose | Money Minute
What a layered missile defense system would look like in action
Trending Now
Fort Hood warrant officer and sergeant first class arrested in underage sex sting
Army Special Operations Command changes leadership
Scrap metal worth $2 million stolen from New Mexico base, Army says
Paratrooper found dead in his Fort Bragg barracks
The Army must change Arlington burial rules proposal that breaks promise to retirees