AUSA to get new leader in October

WASHINGTON — The Association of the U.S. Army, a nonprofit educational and professional development association, has named retired Gen. Robert Brown to replace outgoing retired Gen. Carter Ham as its president and CEO.

Brown will replace Ham Oct. 1, just weeks before the association’s major annual conference in Washington, DC, according to the organization’s web site.

Before retiring in 2019, Brown served as the U.S. Army Pacific commander, where he played a major role in the development of the Army’s warfighting concept known as Multidomain Operations.

Brown is not jumping into the job cold, having joined AUSA at the start of 2021 as executive vice president and interim vice president of membership and meetings. He has been busy helping to plan the 2021 annual meeting in Washington, DC, which will return to an in-person event after being a virtual engagement last October.

Ham has led AUSA since 2016. Prior to taking over, he led the congressionally mandated National Commission on the Future of the Army, which took a deep dive into the structure of the force. Now-Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks also served on the commission which made recommendations on how to shape the Army into the future.

“I’m humbled and very proud to be selected to lead the exceptional team at AUSA, an organization with a deep history and a strong record of support for the United States Army,” Brown said in an AUSA article. “Gen. Carter Ham tirelessly worked to grow AUSA and to hold the organization on course during a pandemic that completely changed the equation for an association built around holding in-person meetings. AUSA adapted and even grew because of his steady leadership.”