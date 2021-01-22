Nominate now for the 2021 Military Times Service Members of the Year Awards

Do you know an extraordinary service member who goes above and beyond the call of duty?

Tell us — nominations are now open for the 2021 Military Times Service Members of the Year awards.

Since 2001, Military Times has honored outstanding service members from the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. We are looking for unsung heroes who have excelled on the battlefield, on the job and also at home by the betterment of their communities.

Winners will be featured at this year’s virtual event in July and recognized by high-ranking military leaders, fellow service members and other distinguished guests.

Anyone can nominate a service member. Nominate now by clicking here and filling out the required fields.

Eligible winners must still be in uniform through at least August 2021. Officers and enlisted are eligible to win. National Guard members and reservists are also eligible.

Being named a Military Times Service Member of the Year can have a huge impact on a service member’s career.

For example, Maj. Chris Mercado, the 2017 Soldier of the Year, has seen an uptick in support for his non-profit, the Objective Zero Foundation. Mercado’s goals is to stop the suicide epidemic among service members and vets.

“Since the launch of our mobile application in early December, we have connected our app users to a trained ambassador over 2,600 times,” Mercado told Military Times. “… I can say without reservation that the recognition provided by Military Times has tremendously raised awareness of our life-saving tool, has opened new doors, and has connected us to new non-profit partners.

“Selection and recognition as a Service Member of the Year hasn’t just altered the course of my life; it has positively altered the outcomes of hundreds of veterans and service-members lives in the last few months alone,” Mercado said.