WE CAN HELP YOU SEE WHAT’S IMPORTANT.

Healthy eyes are an important part of your overall health. By following a few healthy habits, you can protect you and your family’s lifelong vision health. Blue Cross Blue Shield FEP VisionSM can help you get started with these six simple habits.

1. Avoid damaging blue light

The most damaging light for your eyes is blue light. It has the shortest wavelength and carries the most amount of energy. Sunlight is the biggest source of blue light, but digital screens are a close second.

2. Wear sunglasses

Sunscreen isn’t just for your skin—your eyes can burn, too. Which is why it’s important to wear shades that block both UVA and UVB rays. Long-term exposure can have permanent effects like cataracts and irreversible retina damage.

3. Eat your reds, yellows and greens

Carotenoids are pigments that give fruits and vegetables their vibrant red, orange, yellow and green colors. They are on the opposite spectrum of the color wheel and packed with antioxidants, which can help protect your eyes from blue light.

4. Rest your eyes

If you’re like many Americans who use a computer, tablet or smartphone every day, be sure to give your eyes some time away from the screen. Reduce eye strain by taking a 15-minute break for every two hours in front of a digital screen.

5. Get regular eye exams

Everyone in your family should have their eyes checked at least once a year. This includes getting a new prescription for glasses or contact lenses, too.

6. Choose the right vision plan

Making sure you have the right vision plan is important. BCBS FEP Vision offers retired uniformed service members and families of retired and active duty uniformed service members the quality vision coverage they need. This includes:

• No copays for comprehensive eye exams

• Accepted by over 102,000 nationwide providers, including Visionworks, LensCrafters, Costco, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, Pearle Vision, on-base optometrists and more

• Access to many online retailers, including 1-800 Contacts, Glasses.com and Befitting

• Benefits that work overseas

• Exclusive health and wellness discounts through Blue365®

That’s how BCBS FEP Vision can help you and your family see what’s important.