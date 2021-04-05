If you have been impacted financially by COVID-19, you may be eligible for financial support

The COVID-19 pandemic has created numerous challenges for military families. According to the Blue Star Families’ 2020 Military Family Lifestyle Survey (September 2020) 37% of active-duty family respondents reported that COVID-19 had made their financial situation worse or much worse. Many of those challenges may have impacted your financial readiness and security.

Military aid societies and other support organizations are making zero-interest loans and grants available to those who qualify. Click here to learn more about options for assistance. This step may make a difference in your financial future.

If you are experiencing financial stress due to COVID-19, you are not alone. Blue Star Families’ research has shown that many military families, regardless of rank, could use financial support to meet an immediate financial need including housing expenses and student loan/consumer debt.

43% Junior Enlisted, 42% Mid-Senior Enlisted, and 27% Commissioned Officers cited consumer debt as an immediate financial stressor (November 2020 Pulse Check)

***

Visit https://bluestarfam.org/financial-assistance to learn more about the financial resources that can help.

Blue Star Families is here to support you during these unprecedented times. Please feel free to contact us at info@bluestarfam.org for further information about our programs and services for military families.