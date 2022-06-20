The combined flag patch is a small token. But the release stated that it is intended to symbolize the bilateral partnership between Japan and the U.S., a relationship which is key to war and crisis plans involving China and North Korea.
U.S. Army Japan is under U.S. Forces Japan and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. The Army forces on Japan include a battalion from 10th Special Forces Group, an air defense artillery brigade, signals troops, transportation units and support forces.
U.S. soldiers are based on Honshu, Japan’s main island, and also Okinawa, where local residents have historically had a tense relationship with the U.S. military presence.
The announcement reverses a more permissive stance by then-President Donald Trump, and it concludes a review that has lasted for more than a year. Bonnie Jenkins, the State Department’s undersecretary for arms control and international security, said the new policy fulfills “a commitment that President Biden made as a candidate,” when he described Trump’s decision as “reckless.”