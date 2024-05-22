A Fort Wainwright, Alaska soldier died a car crash early Saturday after being ejected from the vehicle, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Pfc. Cierra Nglias Truce, 19, was a passenger in a fatal May 18 single-vehicle car crash that involved a sport utility vehicle that rolled over and left the roadway. The driver, Jaydon Bailey, 22, was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

At 6:17 a.m., Troopers were notified of the crash, which occurred at mile 294 of the Parks Highway near Anderson, Alaska. The crash is currently under investigation.

Truce served as a supply specialist with the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division at Fort Wainwright.

She was from Koror City, Republic of Palau, and enlisted in the Army in March 2023.

Truce trained at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, before being assigned landing in Alaska in August 2023.

“Pfc. Truce was a high performing member of the Bobcat Battalion, and her loss is devastating across the formation,” said Lt. Col. Jon Doiron, 1-5 Infantry Battalion commander in a written statement. “Her tragic death truly impacts the entire Bobcat family, and our support and prayers go out to all of those who considered Cierra friend or family.”

Riley Ceder is an editorial fellow at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice and human interest stories. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the ongoing Abused by the Badge investigation.