First Hawaii-based Marine tests positive for COVID-19

The first Hawaii-based Marine tested positive for COVID-19, the Marine Corps announced Sunday.

The Marine, assigned to Marine Force Pacific aboard Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, returned to Hawaii from training and leave on the U.S. mainland and checked into Tripler Army Medical Center with symptoms related to COVID-19, a news release detailed.

The Corps said in a news release that the Marine was treated and discharged the same day and is currently holed up in quarantine in off-base quarters.

“The Marine Corps is committed to ensure the health protection of our force and family members while also protecting our local communities, and we will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with U.S. health agencies,” MARFORPAC said in a news release.

As of Sunday, Hawaii says there are 56 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19. Hawaii Gov. David Ige has ordered, effective March 26, that anyone entering Hawaii undergo a 14-day self-quarantine, according to the Hawaii Department of Health.

Marine at Arizona base tested positive for COVID-19 as large-scale ‘mission-essential’ exercise continues Yuma has roughly 104,000 residents with nearly 20 percent of the population over the age of 60 — a sizable population vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.

“Failure to comply with all rules and protocols related to quarantines is punishable by fines of up to $5,000 and/or imprisonment of up to one year,” the Hawaii Health Department said in news release.

The Corps announced its first Yuma, Arizona, COVID-19 positive case on Friday where a large air and ground integration training us ongoing involving several thousand Marines.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Army Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Army stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Army Times Daily News Roundup.

“As we progress through the challenges unique to COVID-19, we will set the example as we compassionately care for our service members and assist in protecting our local community, our family members, and other service members by following protocols and preventive health guidelines,” MARFORPAC said in a release.