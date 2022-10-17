Editors note: This story has been updated to reflect additional veterans running for Congress.

More than one-third of all congressional races on the ballot this November will feature a veteran, and several could help decide which party wins control of the House and Senate next year.

The 196 veterans who have won major-party primaries represent the largest group of candidates with military experience in a decade. It includes 130 non-incumbents trying to increase the total number of veterans in Congress next year.

The field also features:

17 women veterans running for office;

58 veterans who enlisted after Jan. 1, 2000;

95 veterans with a combat deployment;

90 veterans who served in the Army (the most from any service);

16 races featuring two veterans against each other;

43 states with at least one veteran on the ballot for national office;

Below is a list of all of the candidates with military experience who won major-party primaries this year and will appear on the November ballot. The list was compiled in partnership with the Veterans Campaign.

