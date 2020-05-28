Pay & Benefits

Cost-of-living boost for veterans benefits next year passes House

31 minutes ago
Former military service members stand and salute during the 21-gun salute for WWII Marine veteran Cpl. Remigio "Ray" Barela during funeral services at Oregon Trail State Veteran Cemetery in Evansvile, Wyo., on Feb. 28, 2020. (Cayla Nimmo/AP)

House lawmakers on Thursday easily passed legislation ensuring veterans will see a cost-of-living boost next year if Social Security officials approve one for their recipients.

The legislation linking the two government benefits is largely routine, but faces extra obstacles this year because of disruptions to congressional operations stemming from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

More than 100,000 Americans have died from the fast-spreading virus in the last three months. In an effort to limit the chance of transmitting the virus, most House and Senate floor votes have been stalled or cancelled in recent weeks, and most committee work shifted to online forums.

But the veterans COLA bill — sponsored by Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va. — was approved by a voice vote Thursday morning by the full House, without objection. She is hopeful the Senate can take up the measure quickly as well.

“I haven’t heard of any problems or hold ups with the bill,” she said. “This wouldn’t go into effect until December, so we’re well ahead of schedule. But I don’t anticipate any problems.”

Veterans benefits covered include disability compensation, compensation for dependents, clothing allowances, and dependency and indemnity compensation checks.

The measure is typically just a formality — it passed Congress last year with no opposition — but is required annual work for lawmakers because federal statute does not guarantee annual COLA increases for the veterans benefits, as it does for Social Security.

Fear of missing out?

Thanks for signing up.

Legislative efforts in recent years to make the increases automatic for veterans have proven unsuccessful. Luria said she has discussed the issue with leadership, but has not found any traction thus far.

House leaders hailed the bill’s passage as a step in keeping the country’s promise to care for veterans well after their military service has finished. Senate leaders have not indicated when the measure could be considered there.

Earlier this year, veterans and Social Security recipients received a 1.6 percent COLA boost, based on inflation and consumer spending calculations over the last few months of 2019.

About

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments